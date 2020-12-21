December 21, 2020
An apartment building was damaged by fire early Monday morning in East Ridge.
At approximately 7:32 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, Lifeguard EMS, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported ... (click for more)
Starting in January, the Department of Revenue will send postcards to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates.
The postcards will replace traditional letters and will reduce state mailing expenses by an estimated $500,000. Other states – such as Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming – also send postcard notices ... (click for more)
An apartment building was damaged by fire early Monday morning in East Ridge.
At approximately 7:32 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, Lifeguard EMS, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported apartment fire, at 100 Dorrah Lane.
Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the apartment building. Crews started evacuation of the occupants and crews ... (click for more)
Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring.
The endless stream of ever-changing information.
The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns.
The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year.
The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)
There are some in the world who believe today will be remembered as The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. There are others who have long called 12-21-2020 as “The Great Conjunction,” this because astrologers have known for years that on this very night there will be a rare cosmic event that signals the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in the solar ... (click for more)
Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern.
The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta.
Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field.
UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall.
Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)
Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21.
"It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)