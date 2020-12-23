Lottery Reports Over $131 Million In Sports Bets In 1st Month

 Wednesday, December 23, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The Tennessee Education Lottery, which oversees the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, on Wednesday reported the November totals for sports betting taxes and wagering - listing over $131 million in bets. This is for the first month of interactive sports wagering in state history.
 
“Our first month of sports wagering in Tennessee comes at a unique time in the world, let alone the sports world,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “November’s figures include adjustments and indicate potential. It is only one month in an unpredictable and extraordinary year, making it difficult to begin extrapolating out from this single month. As this new industry in Tennessee evolves, we will continue to work with licensees and registrants in support of a responsible and competitive sports wagering program.”
 
Nov. 1 - 30
Gross Wagers:  $131,444,523
Gross Payouts: $118,219,615
Privilege Tax:    $    2,363,918

By statute, on a quarterly basis:
 
80 percent of the tax collected will be transferred to the state treasurer for deposit into the Lottery for Education Account; 
15 percent will go to the state treasurer for deposit into the General Fund to be remitted quarterly to local governments on a per capita basis; and 
5 percent will go to the state treasurer to be allocated to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to oversee grant programs for problem gambling treatment services. 

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. Customers must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time a wager is placed. 
 
The TEL serves as the regulator of sports wagering in Tennessee and does not serve as an operator. There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.


December 23, 2020

U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In

December 23, 2020

December 23, 2020

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire On Old Wauhatchie Pike

December 23, 2020

December 23, 2020

PHOTOS: Christmas Display On Jason Drive In East Ridge

December 23, 2020


Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week. Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths. ... (click for more)

A home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Wauhatchie Pike. It happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Wauhatchie Pike. Chattanooga Fire Department crews found a working ... (click for more)

Each year Herman Shrader sets up 100,000 lights as part of a Christmas display covering several blocks on Jason Drive in East Ridge. Mr. Shrader has collected donations for 20 years for the East ... (click for more)



