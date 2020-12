Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

4001 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

9680 TWIN CEDARS CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BIGGS, WALTER EDWARD

4403 JAMES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS

5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

-----

CAMPBELL, RICHARD

6124 SHERWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L

608 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374115058

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE

-----

CHRISTIE, ROBERT ALAN

1175 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CREEKS SIDE APT 216 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER

1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

COLLIER, KAREN SHENELL

132 CHIPPENDALE DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

DISNEY, RYAN JORDAN

3405 A DALEWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

-----

DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON

1602 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043517

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

EUBANKS, JAMICHAEL

214 BALSAM LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

HALE, ALEXANDER JORDAN

902 KENNINGTON HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

-----

HARTLINE, AMANDA LEIGH

175 SLYGO RIDGE RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

HAYDEN, PATRICK BRADY

3229 BENJAMIN LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

-----

HAYES, TED L

2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

3994 HUGHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

-----

JAMES, CHRISTINA M

8682 RAGSDALE RD MANCHESTER, 373556320

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE

7224 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 373432409

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

MCCLURE, CHEMOYE M

2914 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

-----

MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE

5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

-----

MCMILLIN, AARON RYAN

7238 HIGHWAY 151 LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

-----

MORRIS, DESHAYLA JANAE

6870 SPENCE LN APT 105 HARRISON, 373411720

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

-----

NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG

1001 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

-----

ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA

11 EAST 7TH STREET CHATT, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

STEVENS, DAVID LEE

2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE

215 BROOKHOLLOW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

WILLIAMS, RANDY DARNELL

403 NORTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

-----

WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON

1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)