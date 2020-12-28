East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning

A home on Frawley Road in East Ridge was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to 728 Frawley Road on a possible apartment fire at the Parkridge Apartments. A caller reported heavy smoke in that area.

Crews arrived in the area of Parkridge Apartments and found that the smoke was coming from the 700 block of Frawley Road. Crews then located a house fire at 704 Frawley Road. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

Crews conducted a search and interior fire attack.

No one was at home when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.