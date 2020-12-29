Walker County, Ga., To Celebrate Historic Event, But Virus Will Keep Public Away; Swearing In Of New Commissioners Will Be Livestreamed

Walker County will celebrate an historic event on Wednesday, but due to the current pandemic the public will not be able to attend. However, the swearing in of a new five-member commission will be livestreamed.
Walker County has had a sole commissioner form of government for the past 80 years.
However, the Legislature put changes into effect that will eliminate that seldom-used form of government come Jan. 1.
The swearing in ceremony for the new Walker County Board of Commissioners will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
at the Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette. It will be in the main courtroom.
The panel includes Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Robert Blakemore for District 1, Mark Askew for District 2, Brian Hart for District 3, and Robert Stultz for District 4.
The new commissioners will go right to work with a special called meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. They are to elect a vice chairman as well as set the commission meeting schedule.
Current Sole Commissioner Whitfield will hold his final session today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. at Courthouse Annex III, 201 S Main St. in LaFayette. It will be streamed live on the county's Facebook page.
Those attending Tuesday's meeting will encounter a number of COVID-19 related precautions, such as a temperature screening, sign-in sheet for contact tracing and limited seating so social distancing can be observed. We are only able to accommodate about 24 people. Face masks are recommended. Hand sanitizer will be provided. In addition to being streamed live on Facebook, a recording of the meeting will be posted on the county's Youtube channel within 24 hours.