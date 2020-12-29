Walker County, Ga., To Celebrate Historic Event, But Virus Will Keep Public Away; Swearing In Of New Commissioners Will Be Livestreamed

Walker County will celebrate an historic event on Wednesday, but due to the current pandemic the public will not be able to attend. However, the swearing in of a new five-member commission will be livestreamed.

Walker County has had a sole commissioner form of government for the past 80 years.

However, the Legislature put changes into effect that will eliminate that seldom-used form of government come Jan. 1.

The swearing in ceremony for the new Walker County Board of Commissioners will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette. It will be in the main courtroom.

The panel includes Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Robert Blakemore for District 1, Mark Askew for District 2, Brian Hart for District 3, and Robert Stultz for District 4.

The livestream will be provided on the Walker County Government Facebook page at facebook.com/ WalkerCountyCommissioner

The new commissioners will go right to work with a special called meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. They are to elect a vice chairman as well as set the commission meeting schedule.