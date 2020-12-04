Hamilton County Has 362 New COVID Cases, 9 New Deaths, And Highest Number Hospitalized From Virus; Tennessee Has 4,356 New COVID Cases, 95 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The new total is 19,863.There were nine more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, five male and four females, five were White, four were Black, two were between the ages of 61-70, two were between the ages of 71-80 and five were 81 or older, bringing the total to 173.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,919, which is 85 percent, and there are 2,771 active cases.Hamilton County had 137 patients hospitalized from the virus, the highest record to date, with an additional 24 suspected cases.Of those, 80 are county residents. There are 26 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 392,608 on Friday with 4,356 new cases. There have been 95 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,876, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,485 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 more than on Thursday.There have been 351,553 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.618 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,227 cases, up 3; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,775 cases, up 59; 38 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 815 cases, up 9; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,212 cases, up 25; 19 deathsMeigs County: 539 cases, up 14; 12 deathsPolk County: 715 cases, up 6; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,888 cases, up 10; 36 deathsSequatchie County: 596 cases, up 12; 5 deaths