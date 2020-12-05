 Saturday, December 5, 2020 38.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Killed Early Saturday Morning When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On Norcross Road

Saturday, December 5, 2020

A woman was killed early Saturday morning when her vehicle went out of control in Hixson.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic/DUI Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 4504 Norcross Road.
 
She was driving a Hyundai Sonata travelling north on Norcross Road. The vehicle drifted to the right, ran off the roadway and into a ditch. It then struck a concrete culvert. This resulted in the vehicle flipping end over end finally coming to rest on its top.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

December 5, 2020

December 5, 2020

December 4, 2020

Hamilton County Has 362 New COVID Cases, 9 New Deaths, And Highest Number Hospitalized From Virus; Tennessee Has 4,356 New COVID Cases, 95 More Deaths


Pair Breaks Into Papa John's On Broad Street Using Sledgehammer; Alarm Scares Them Off

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SoCon Announces Updates To Women's Basketball Schedules

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

