Woman Killed Early Saturday Morning When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On Norcross Road

A woman was killed early Saturday morning when her vehicle went out of control in Hixson.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic/DUI Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 4504 Norcross Road.
She was driving a Hyundai Sonata travelling north on Norcross Road. The vehicle drifted to the right, ran off the roadway and into a ditch. It then struck a concrete culvert. This resulted in the vehicle flipping end over end finally coming to rest on its top.
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.