Woman Killed Early Saturday Morning When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On Norcross Road

A woman was killed early Saturday morning when her vehicle went out of control in Hixson.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic/DUI Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 4504 Norcross Road.

She was driving a Hyundai Sonata travelling north on Norcross Road. The vehicle drifted to the right, ran off the roadway and into a ditch. It then struck a concrete culvert. This resulted in the vehicle flipping end over end finally coming to rest on its top.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.