Hamilton County Has 177 New COVID Cases And 5 New Deaths; Tennessee Has Record 8,136 New COVID Cases, 66 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 20,602.There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 182.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 17,526, which is 85 percent, and there are 2,894 active cases.Hamilton County had 144 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 25 suspected cases. Of those, 74 are county residents.There are 27 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 408,730 on Monday with a record high of 8,136 new cases. There have been 66 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,009, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,529 people hospitalized from the virus, 23 more than on Sunday.There have been 362,818 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.698 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,255 cases, up 18; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,999, up 122; 39 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 854 cases, up 14; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,262 cases, up 23; 21 deaths, up 2Meigs County: 565 cases, up 18; 13 deaths, up 1Polk County: 744 cases, up 22; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,966 cases, up 42; 35 deathsSequatchie County: 630 cases, up 24; 5 deaths

