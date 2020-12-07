 Monday, December 7, 2020 37.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland City Schools Moving To At-Home Learning With COVID Cases Rising

Monday, December 7, 2020

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of December 14-18.

Director of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer told parents, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. First, the number of students and staff with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has been rising within our school system since we’ve returned from Thanksgiving. As of this morning, there are 36 confirmed active cases between all of our schools. Those confirmed cases are leading to higher than normal quarantine levels for staff and students. Consequently, the need for substitute teachers, nutrition staff, assistants, etc. has risen to a level that may not be sustainable over the next week.

"Your child’s school will be in touch with you regarding how the academic plan will unfold next week. As an update, currently all Cleveland High School students have one to one computers that may be used at home and school. Please know our laptop orders for other grades were placed this past June, but we are still awaiting delivery. This is true for school systems across the state and country. We do expect our order of Apple MacBook Air devices to arrive for Cleveland Middle School students in the near future. We will coordinate a distribution of those laptops as soon as possible once delivery is made. Elementary laptops still do not have a delivery date, but we will continue to push our provider for more information.

"Regarding school nutrition services, meals will be delivered to bus stop locations on Monday and Wednesday. Buses will leave on their regular routes to deliver meals around 10 a.m. on both days. You may also pick meals up at Blythe-Bower, Candy’s Creek Cherokee, Cleveland High, Mayfield or Yates those days between 10 a.m.-1 pm. The bus stop and school pick up will include meals for multiple days. Please watch your emails and our social media for additional details later this week regarding this service.

"As a reminder, any child between the ages of 0-18 is eligible for no cost breakfast and lunch. Y-Care will not take place at our elementary schools next week, but you may contact the YMCA directly for details on their plan to accommodate working families. After-school activities will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Middle and high school students should check with their coach or sponsor regarding any after-school type of events. I realize this type of decision may be hard on some families. That is why we are announcing At-Home learning today to allow time for plans to be made."


Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

2nd Fire In A Week Started In Highway 58 Goodwill Dumpster

Georgia Has 37 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,875 New Cases, The 2nd Highest Record


Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything ... (click for more)

For the second time in a week, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. Multiple passersby called 911 At 9 p.m. on Monday to report ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,007. There were 4,875 new cases, the second highest ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything coming from the apartment. Police spoke to the man and woman in the apartment who said they were watching wrestling and they were okay. Both parties did not have any marks or appeared ... (click for more)

2nd Fire In A Week Started In Highway 58 Goodwill Dumpster

For the second time in a week, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. Multiple passersby called 911 At 9 p.m. on Monday to report seeing black smoke and flames coming from a large dumpster behind the commercial structure located at 4850 Highway 58. Responding firefighters spotted the fire from Highway 58 and forced ... (click for more)

I'll Miss That Smile

I was heart-broken to learn today of the passing of Joe Ankar. Many of you will know Joe and his family who own and operate Ankar’s Hoagies. Joe and his family are some of the hardest working and finest folks you would ever meet. Joe was a friend and I will surely miss him. Most of all I will miss that big smile, handshake and hug that he gave me every time I visited ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


