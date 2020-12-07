Cleveland City Schools Moving To At-Home Learning With COVID Cases Rising

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of December 14-18.

Director of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer told parents, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. First, the number of students and staff with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has been rising within our school system since we’ve returned from Thanksgiving. As of this morning, there are 36 confirmed active cases between all of our schools. Those confirmed cases are leading to higher than normal quarantine levels for staff and students. Consequently, the need for substitute teachers, nutrition staff, assistants, etc. has risen to a level that may not be sustainable over the next week.

"Your child’s school will be in touch with you regarding how the academic plan will unfold next week. As an update, currently all Cleveland High School students have one to one computers that may be used at home and school. Please know our laptop orders for other grades were placed this past June, but we are still awaiting delivery. This is true for school systems across the state and country. We do expect our order of Apple MacBook Air devices to arrive for Cleveland Middle School students in the near future. We will coordinate a distribution of those laptops as soon as possible once delivery is made. Elementary laptops still do not have a delivery date, but we will continue to push our provider for more information.

"Regarding school nutrition services, meals will be delivered to bus stop locations on Monday and Wednesday. Buses will leave on their regular routes to deliver meals around 10 a.m. on both days. You may also pick meals up at Blythe-Bower, Candy’s Creek Cherokee, Cleveland High, Mayfield or Yates those days between 10 a.m.-1 pm. The bus stop and school pick up will include meals for multiple days. Please watch your emails and our social media for additional details later this week regarding this service.

"As a reminder, any child between the ages of 0-18 is eligible for no cost breakfast and lunch. Y-Care will not take place at our elementary schools next week, but you may contact the YMCA directly for details on their plan to accommodate working families. After-school activities will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Middle and high school students should check with their coach or sponsor regarding any after-school type of events. I realize this type of decision may be hard on some families. That is why we are announcing At-Home learning today to allow time for plans to be made."