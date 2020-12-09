Lookout Mountain School, Rec Programs Finding New Ways To Continue During Pandemic

In spite of COVID-19, learning is continuing at Lookout Mountain Elementary and rec sports are taking place. The Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Commissioners were updated at the December council meeting, on ways that the town has continued to operate that differ from the past.

At the school, children are still doing what they are supposed to be doing and teachers are being creative and enduring, said Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger. "Great things are happening," she said. Following Thanksgiving, school resumed in a hybrid phase, with both in-person and remote teaching. That method will continue until Dec. 17 for in-person classes and Dec. 18 for remote teaching, which is the final day of school before Christmas break. On Dec. 18, Hamilton County Schools will announce the plan for what stage the new semester will begin with after Christmas.

Benchmark testing is going on this week, said the commissioner. Traditional Christmas activities will still take place but in new ways. The music program, which is a highlight each holiday season, will be put on by music teacher Katie Huffine next week. This year it is Memories in the Making and will be available via a link just for families but not the public. And classes are still having Christmas parties with parents sending items to the classes but they will not be able to go themselves. The first graders will still get to watch the Polar Express and eat pizza in their PJs, she said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been some changes to fundraising for the school this year, which she said makes the LMS Annual Fund more important than ever. This annual fund goes directly to support the arts, daily PE, two classroom teachers and two classroom assistants. This funding is seen as essential to provide the quality of education that LMS offers. Residents of the town are being asked to consider year-end giving to the Annual Fund. Checks can be mailed to the LMS PTA or donations can be made online.

Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall told the commissioners that the soccer season and flag football were successful, but basketball will be a challenge. Because the LMS gym remains closed, it cannot be used this year for practice or games, but permission has been given to use the gym at Fairyland Elementary. He said in past years two teams have been able to practice at the same time, but that will not be allowed this year to limit the number of people in the gym. Teams will practice separately with 15 minutes between each team for cleaning. The gym will be cleaned each night by the coaches and each weekend by a custodian. Capacity for the games will be capped at 55 people, which includes the players, coaches, referees, and a very limited number of spectators. “We will move forward with some kind of season,” said the commissioner. Basketball will start some time in January. There will be no wrestling this year.

The commission approved taking $1,500 from the fund that has been established for a new fire engine to purchase lighting equipment that is attached to the firefighters’ helmets for freeing up both hands. Because it was felt the annual Christmas breakfast would not be appropriate this year to help control the virus, several special presentations, traditionally made at the breakfast, were instead made at the commission meeting. Captain Duane Schermerhorn and Officer Travis Hullender were both recognized for having passed training classes to become certified. Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said the town is committed to continuing training for officers. An award for 15 years of service was given to Officer Randy Randolph and a service award for 10 years was given to Lieutenant Cary Taylor.

Officer Eddie Wade is retiring from the Lookout Mountain Fire and Police Department after working there for 35 years. He was presented a plaque in gratitude for his dedication. "A thank you is not enough to say," said Chief Chuck Wells.

The public works department is getting close to the end of collecting leaves. When the leaf piles are gone, the never-ending brush piles will be cleared, said Public Works Commissioner Frank Schriner.

Samantha Van Alstyne, assistant treasurer, reported that revenues in November included $305,000 in property taxes and over $14,000 from the parking meters around the Incline and Point Park. That income has resumed now that both attractions have reopened after being closed during the summer. Expenses include payment of the final bill of $17,000 for the yearly audit.

Mayor Walker Jones said that a donation has been made by Linda and Mike Kitzman and Ted and Kelly Alling that was earmarked for the camera system at the entrances to both Lookout Mountain towns.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m.