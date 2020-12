The Chattanooga Lookouts, who were on a list of possible minor league franchises to be cut, will say in the minor leagues. The Cincinnati Reds plan to extend their working relationship with the local club. Chattanooga will be one of 120 cities where minor league baseball will continue in a new alignment. They are one of 120 teams that will be included in the new configuration ... (click for more)

I have written many times before about fans who go too far in terms of hiring and firing coaches. Of course they never really have any influence in personnel changes but some feel obligated to put their two cents worth in no matter what. Once again that seems to be the case involving Tennessee football. Less than a year ago, Coach Jeremy Pruitt was the darling of SEC coaches. He ... (click for more)