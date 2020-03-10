Robert Carter Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At The Hamilton Inn

Police responded to a possible rape call on Saturday at the Hamilton Inn. The victim said that Robert Carter, 51, was in a nearby room, where he was promptly detained.

According to the victim, she had walked into Carter’s room to grab a cigarette. She said he grabbed her arms and then forced her onto the bed. According to the police report, Carter “fondled and kissed her breasts and attempted to kiss her face” as she said “no” several times.



The victim was able to get away, left the room, and then called the police. There were no visible injuries and she did not want a medical unit to respond.

According to the police report, Carter said the victim did ask for a cigarette, but that she closed the door after he said he did not have one.

The victim said she did not want to prosecute, but Carter was still charged with sexual battery.