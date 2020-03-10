 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 55.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Robert Carter Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At The Hamilton Inn

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Robert Carter
Robert Carter

Police responded to a possible rape call on Saturday at the Hamilton Inn. The victim said that Robert Carter, 51, was in a nearby room, where he was promptly detained.

According to the victim, she had walked into Carter’s room to grab a cigarette. She said he grabbed her arms and then forced her onto the bed. According to the police report, Carter “fondled and kissed her breasts and attempted to kiss her face” as she said “no” several times.

The victim was able to get away, left the room, and then called the police. There were no visible injuries and she did not want a medical unit to respond.

According to the police report, Carter said the victim did ask for a cigarette, but that she closed the door after he said he did not have one.

The victim said she did not want to prosecute, but Carter was still charged with sexual battery.


A 21-year-old woman is facing a multitude of charges after police said she crashed into another car while intoxicated and then fled the scene. On Friday police responded to a traffic crash where one driver was reported to have fled the Cherokee Boulevard scene. The driver who had remained on scene told law enforcement that a white vehicle had driven from a side street and hit ... (click for more)

David Moon: Help And Ideas Needed For The Return Of Chattanooga's History

Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga’s history? Over the past six years, I’ve dedicated a substantial amount of time in an effort to elevate Chattanooga’s historical footprint. At this point, a rise in funding and support for Picnooga needs to occur within its seventh year, or it could be it’s last. I’ve been successful with crowdfunding efforts for six years of operation, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Circadian Rhythm Blues

One of my favorite stories is about the old and wise Indian chief who was sitting outside the teepee when two of his handsome braves were debating the good and the bad of Daylight Saving (no ‘s’) Time. He’d listened to their blather long enough to yearn for his late-afternoon gulp of firewater when he ordered one to bring him an old Indian blanket. “I want you two knuckleheads to ... (click for more)

Lee Women Set To Host NCAA D2 Regional As Top Seed

The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)


