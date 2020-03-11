CCA Senior Surprised With Mercer University Scholarship

Representatives of Mercer University in Macon, Ga., visited Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts on Wednesday, to surprise Eliza Moore, a senior at the school with a full-ride scholarship.

Ms. Moore and her family had no idea what was in store for them as they gathered at the school. Mercer representatives presented the senior with a Stamps Scholar Award that includes full tuition, room and board, an iPad, and a $16,000 enrichment stipend to be disseminated over four years. Ms. Moore can use these funds to study abroad, for undergraduate research, internship opportunities, conference fees, and travel.



Mercer University showed up with balloons and fanfare to welcome Ms. Moore to the Mercer family. Each year, Mercer selects five members from the first-year class as the university’s incoming Stamps Scholars. Ms. Moore and the other four students are among the highest achieving applicants in Mercer’s entering class.



The Stamps Scholars Program emphasizes the students’ initiative, from engaging in philanthropic efforts worldwide to conducting research and demonstrating a passion for improving local communities. Mercer’s Stamps Scholars embody both academic achievement and effective leadership.

The process to secure the scholarship involved Ms. Moore attending Mercer University’s Macon campus for the Presidential Scholarship Weekend, December 6-7, 2019. Students interviewed in-person at this event to be considered for the Stamps Scholars Program. A select number of candidates moved forward to interview with the Mercer University Stamps Committee in January. Students selected by the Committee interviewed with the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation, Inc. before their selection.