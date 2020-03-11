 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Dakota Choate Gets Life Prison Sentence For Rape

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Dakota Choate
Dakota Choate

Superior Court Judge Scott Minter on Thursday sentenced Dakota Lee Choate to life in prison. Choate, 22, of Crandall, Ga., will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in confinement.

 

Last month, a Murray County jury of six men and six women convicted him of one count of rape. 

 

The rape occurred in November of 2018 when Choate drove the to a secluded area of his choosing where he then assaulted her.

The woman, who previously knew Choate, reported the rape at Murray Medical Center where she went to receive treatment for injuries received during the assault, including a bite and scratches.  Detective Eric White spoke to her at the hospital and then traveled to the location she described and took photographs.

 

Choate was arrested a few days later and interviewed by Detective White.  Choate admitted to having sexual relations with the victim, but claimed it was consensual.  He testified at trial raising the same defense and presented other witnesses and evidence.   

 

In addition to the victim, two other women testified for the state concerning prior sexual assaults committed against them by Choate.  One had been reported to law enforcement in 2016 but no arrested was made.  The other had never been reported previously, but the victim came forward after she saw media accounts of Choate’s arrest in 2018. 

 

The state’s case was presented by Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer. Choate was represented by Cat Pyne and Micah Gates of the Public Defender’s Office, who had filed a speedy trial demand on Choate’s behalf last summer. 


March 11, 2020

Alexander Says Barges And Boats Should Be Able To Use New Chickamauga Lock As Early As 2023

March 11, 2020

Rossville Man Sues Chattanooga Vapor Company For $1.1 Million After Vape Battery Explodes In His Pants Pocket

March 11, 2020

Sheriff Purchasing $4.5 Million Program Designed To Streamline And Protect Video Systems


At a hearing to review the president’s fiscal year 2021 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday said Congress has now appropriated money to award ... (click for more)

A Rossville man has sued the Chattanooga Vapor Company after he said a vape lithium battery exploded, causing serious burns to his leg. William Boleen filed the complaint in Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is purchasing a $4.5 million system designed to streamline and protect its video systems, such as body cameras and patrol camera systems. This comes after ... (click for more)




Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About My ‘Silver Spoon’

Several days ago, I wrote about a flock of brazen criminals who have torn the United Auto Workers union apart. The UAW came within 57 votes of representing Chattanooga’s Volkswagen assembly plant last summer but only now do we realize how big a bullet the VW workers dodged. An ongoing federal investigation has exposed an ever-widening scandal among the union’s top leaders. The damning ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Debut As Professional Team Is Saturday Against Michigan Stars

The Chattanooga Football Club will make their home debut as a professional team against the Michigan Stars on Saturday, and they may have to do it without their leader on the sideline. Coach Peter Fuller is currently with his family after the passing of his father, and technical director and stand-in coach Bill Elliott is prepared to lead the team in his stead. “First and ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named As National Finalist For Cheryl Miller Award

University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of five national finalists for the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. Howard, a former ... (click for more)


