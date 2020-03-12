 Thursday, March 12, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Coppinger Thankful County Has No Virus Cases Yet, But Expects May Have Some

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger emphasized the fact that, as of today, there are no positive reports of the COVID-19 virus (known as the coronavirus) in Hamilton County. 

"I said before that we would only have this conference in the event that we had a positive result. We do not have a positive confirmation on anyone with a COVID-19 virus," said Mayor Coppinger.
"We suspect that some time in the future, that won't be the case and we will have a case in Hamilton County."

"At that time, we will call you back together and give you as much detail as we  can. That information information comes to us through the Tennessee Department of Health, which is in constant contact with our local health department on a daily basis."

Nakia Towns Edwards, representative for the school system, said that Hamilton County schools have been suspended from March 16 through March 20, and that the school system was discussing moving spring break from April to March 23 through 27. She said learning packets have been prepared with a week and a half's worth of material for students to go through.

Ms. Towns Edwards also said that while the salaried teachers will not be affected salary-wise, the school board was looking into how to financially assist hourly employees during this time.  

Hamilton County Administrator of Public Health Becky Barnes urged residents to do as much as they could to avoid the virus by following a few steps. 

"Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is unavailable," said Ms. Barnes. "Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing with your elbow or a tissue, which you should throw away immediately. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects. And I would add, please cooperate completely with public health with any contact tracing, isolation, or quarantining."

The state Health Department said Thursday that coronavirus cases in the state jumped from nine on Wednesday to 18 on Thursday. The department still listed no cases for the Chattanooga area.

As of today, there has only been one result in from a COVID-19 test conducted on a Hamilton County resident by a state lab. However, there are more samples that are currently being tested. There are commercial labs who can test for these as well.

Bev Fulbright, an epidemiology expert, said there are two people in Hamilton County being monitored after they returned from travel in Italy. As of now, they have exhibited no signs of being COVID-19 positive. 


March 12, 2020

Sessions Court To Hear Only Jail Cases; Other Local Coronavirus Fallout

Officials of Hamilton County General Sessions Court said for the next several weeks, due to coronavirus concerns, they will hear only cases of those in jail or "as otherwise necessary." They also said new sanitary procedures would take place including "disinfecting procedures and social distancing." Defendants who are on bond will be notified of new court dates.

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues.

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)

NCAA Cancels Division I Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. Per a release, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality ... (click for more)


