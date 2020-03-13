 Friday, March 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke Closing Senior Centers, All YFD Centers, Chattanooga Public Library Locations

Friday, March 13, 2020
City Council members Ken Smith and Anthony Byrd, Mayor Andy Berke and City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
City Council members Ken Smith and Anthony Byrd, Mayor Andy Berke and City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
- photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9

Mayor Andy Berke said the city of Chattanooga "is taking several proactive steps through social distancing to ensure the health and safety of city staff and the community as this virus continues to spread across Tennessee and around the world."

The mayor signed Executive Order 2020-01, establishing a Communicable Disease Policy for the city of Chattanooga and declaring a state of emergency in Chattanooga, as allowed under the provisions of TCA 58-8-104. Click here to read the order.

“As your mayor, my goal is to continue to provide a high-performing government that will be nimble, flexible, and capable of meeting the challenges of this pandemic as they come, which is why this morning I signed an Executive Order establishing a Communicable Disease Policy,” Mayor Berke said. 

Beginning immediately, the city of Chattanooga will suspend all public access and activities at the Eastgate Senior Center and cancel all city-sponsored senior activities until further notice.

The CDC has stated that one population at serious risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 are those who are ages 60 and older. 

The city will also indefinitely suspend the approval of permits for public gatherings and are taking the steps to cancel all currently planned city-sponsored events. This is being done as the CDC suggests avoiding crowds as a way to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Additionally, the city of Chattanooga will suspend all public access and activities at all Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers and Chattanooga Library branches beginning on Saturday, March 14 until further notice. Events at the Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Walker Theatre, and Finley Stadium are also postponed until further notice. 

“Nothing slows the spread of COVID-19 as effectively as social distancing, as frustrating as it may be,” Mayor Berke said. “While these decisions are not made easily, and we know how frustrating they will be for many citizens, we have a responsibility to act in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety.”

Department Administrators have created a Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) "that protects employees and residents and continues to provide a level of service in the face of this emergency." 

The city of Chattanooga will be instituting a rolling telecommuting policy to reduce the density of people in open facilities. This will be done at the administrator’s discretion. Additionally, the city of Chattanooga is committed to paying those who are working from home either by city mandate or because of any necessary quarantine, it was stated. 

Core services such as trash and brush pickup, police and fire services will not be reduced. Also, the payment of property taxes, sewer fees, and other financial transactions will still be conducted on the first floor of City Hall, which will remain open during normal business hours.

With the announcement that Hamilton County Schools (HCS) are closed until March 30, all Chattanooga Head Start/Early Head Start Centers will follow HCS’ schedule. 

Since this situation is evolving rapidly, Mayor Berke has appointed his senior policy advisor to coordinate the office’s response, including working with regional governmental partners and other community stakeholders to track the situation and ensure that our response is properly aligned with Hamilton County Government, the State of Tennessee, and federal government agencies. 

The city will use a variety of communications methods to keep city staff and the community informed and will evaluate on a weekly basis how to reallocate staff in the most efficient way possible and monitor the situation as it may pertain to the operations of public facilities. 

The city has created a website to provide updates to the public, which can be accessed at connect.chattanooga.gov/covid. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Health provides daily testing updates at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Click here for audio of Mayor Berke's remarks.

 


- photo by Joseph Dycus

March 13, 2020

Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

March 13, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Coronavirus Protocol; Cracking Down On Vehicle Thefts

March 13, 2020

CSO Cancels All Performances Through April 2 Due To Venue Closures


Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all performances through April 2 due to the closure of the Tivoli Theatre and Chattanooga State Community College. All CSO educational programming ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. “Gang members are relentless in their attempts to prey upon vulnerable communities in this district, including in North Georgia,” said ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Coronavirus Protocol; Cracking Down On Vehicle Thefts

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel well, to call before going to an emergency room so hospitals will not be overwhelmed. He said plans are being made to do drive-through tests for the virus and that procedures have been created ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors