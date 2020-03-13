Chattanooga Has 1st Coronavirus Case; State Total Rises From 18 To 26

Hamilton County has its first coronavirus case, the state Health Department reported on Friday.

The number of cases in the state has risen to 26, including 10 in Davidson County and nine in Williamson County.

There are two cases in Shelby County, and one each in Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties.

Tennessee had 18 cases on Thursday, and nine on Wednesday.

Officials said the man who had contracted coronavirus had been in contact with a confirmed patient out of state.

He had returned home and been tested earlier this week after going to his medical provider. The test came back positive earlier today.

The man is at home in quarantine.