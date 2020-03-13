 Friday, March 13, 2020 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tennessee Aquarium, IMAX Closing Through March 27 Due To Virus Concerns

Friday, March 13, 2020

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will close Saturday, March 14. The Aquarium and IMAX will remain closed through at least March 27. All programming and events will be cancelled as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through our area.

 

Officials said it was done "in an abundance of caution for Aquarium guests, staff, volunteers and the Chattanooga community" after the first positive test of coronavirus in Chattanooga.

 

Officials said, "We will use the time during the closure to fully disinfect all Aquarium buildings.

 

"Anyone who has previously purchased tickets to visit the Aquarium will be provided the option to get refunds or use the tickets to visit at a later date. Please contact our reservations department at tickets@tnaqua.org

 

"We can confirm that our team of experts will continue to provide excellent care for our animals during this time.

 

"We invite you to keep up with our sharkspenguins, and otters via our live web cams whenever you need a little stress break."


March 13, 2020

PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

March 13, 2020

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

March 13, 2020

Georgia Senators Perdue And Loeffler Respond To Trump's National Emergency Declaration


The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in ... (click for more)

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler commented on President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s public health emergency declaration , which will ... (click for more)




Breaking News

PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in Tennessee. “COVID-19 is an evolving situation but we urge vulnerable populations, including those over age 60 and with chronic medical conditions to limit participation in mass gatherings ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors