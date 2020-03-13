Tennessee Aquarium, IMAX Closing Through March 27 Due To Virus Concerns

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will close Saturday, March 14. The Aquarium and IMAX will remain closed through at least March 27. All programming and events will be cancelled as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through our area.

Officials said it was done "in an abundance of caution for Aquarium guests, staff, volunteers and the Chattanooga community" after the first positive test of coronavirus in Chattanooga.

Officials said, "We will use the time during the closure to fully disinfect all Aquarium buildings.

"Anyone who has previously purchased tickets to visit the Aquarium will be provided the option to get refunds or use the tickets to visit at a later date. Please contact our reservations department at tickets@tnaqua.org

"We can confirm that our team of experts will continue to provide excellent care for our animals during this time.

"We invite you to keep up with our sharks, penguins, and otters via our live web cams whenever you need a little stress break."