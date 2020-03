Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, JOE BOB

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY

1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE CATOOSA, 30742

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ARMOUR, DEREK ANTHONY

2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BELL, JACOLBRE DARLINE

3709 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BERTIL, KELLY DANIEL

5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLOWE, WILFORD II

1883 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN

3114 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

GARRETT, COREY CARLOS

507 CARNEY STREET SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUDGINS, PAUL RANDALL

11042 RED HAWK LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

516 COLE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH

1205 COFFELT ROAD MIDDLE VALLEY, 444711663

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RESIST,HINDER,OBSTRUCT TWRA OFFICER

EVADING ARREST

SHOPLIFTING

---

JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN

28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

KOLIADKO, CALEB W

6121 PEBBLEBROOK LN MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

LASSITTER, JOSEPH MORGAN

1 MEADOWS BOULEVARD 211 SLYDELL, 70460

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (LEE CO NEW MEXICO)

---

LEDFORD, JAMES HARVY

8830 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MYREE, JACQUELINE

519 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

324 HIDEAWAY LN Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE

5009 MARYLIN LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED ,SUSPENDED

---

SKATES, MEGAN DANIELLE

1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

SMITH, KARON DANETTE

5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

COERCION OF WITNESS

---

STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE

133 PEYTON LN RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE

822 SOUTH MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE

2426 BRIDE CIRCLE CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / ATTEMPT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / ATTEMPT

---

WEBSTER, JEREMY LEWIS

934 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052625

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---WEST, TRACIE S7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WILLIAMSON, ALEXANDER JAMES3312 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ABRAMS, JOE BOB

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BERTIL, KELLY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLOWE, WILFORD II

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION KOLIADKO, CALEB W

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW LASSITTER, JOSEPH MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (LEE CO NEW MEXICO) LINDER, WILLACIA MONAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WHITFIELD CO GA)