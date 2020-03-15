 Sunday, March 15, 2020 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Cave Spring Elementary Principal, Wife Both Stricken With Coronavirus; Warn Others To Take All Precautions

Kyle and Amy Abernathy
Dr. Kyle Abernathy, the principal of Cave Spring Elementary School near Rome, Ga., described in a Facebook post how he has been laid low by the coronavirus and how it has his wife, April, in a hospital in critical condition.

Amy Abernathy has since been transported to Emory Hospital in Atlanta, where her condition is said to have improved.

The Abernathys attend The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville. The pastor there, Jacob T. King, is requesting that those who attended two recent services go into quarantine. 

Kyle Abernathy wrote, “I have tried to be quiet on social media and have enjoyed reading all of our friend’s and families’ posts for prayer. I am so encouraged and uplifted to know we have such a strong support team behind us. As of now, April and I remain hospitalized. She is critical but stable, requiring a ventilator and sedation. Her body needs strength. Please pray for this specifically. She is my bride and I miss her. I want to be able to see her when she’s better.

"I am on oxygen now 24/7. I have a hard time breathing without it and get very winded moving around. I basically just lie down all day to keep from having breathing problems and coughing fits. I am on fluids and lots of meds. The nurses at Kindred are angels.

"As for the “C” virus, it is confirmed that both of us have it. But as quick as it came on us, it has to leave and bow down to the name of Jesus! Speak His name over our situation. We got the virus in a crowded place, no fault of anyone’s! We never traveled. I even had a positive case of Flu A and both of us had pneumonia. To us, “C” virus wasn’t an option. We washed our hands. Trust me, I always tell my three at home to wash up!

"If you think the media is sensationalizing this, go ahead. But think about the 38-40 confirmed cases in GA, including us, before you check yourself “safe.” This is an opportunity for us to pray, to lift each other up, and stay vigilant.”


