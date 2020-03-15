 Sunday, March 15, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Erlanger Further Tightens Visitation

Sunday, March 15, 2020

As previously reported, all visitors to Erlanger will be screened and no visitor will be allowed in the hospitals if they have symptoms of respiratory infection.  Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.   For a full list of requirements on its restricted visitor policy, please go to Erlanger’s Facebook page or to its website, www.Erlanger.org/coronavirus.

Beginning tonight, March 15, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the only entry points to all Erlanger hospitals will be the Emergency Room entrances.  All other hospital access points will be locked down.  This includes the downtown Erlanger Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlanger North Hospital, Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

Erlanger’s restricted visitation policy is subject to change should additional screening be required at a future point. 

Visitation and access policies will remain in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer considered to be a threat to patients, staff and the community.  Access restrictions will also apply to outside vendors and non-essential deliveries, such as food and flowers.

The decision to limit visitors and access points to Erlanger hospitals was made after careful consideration of policies already put in place at area schools, houses of worship, and other venues to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said officials.   

 


March 15, 2020

Erlanger Further Tightens Visitation

March 15, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise - Now 39

March 15, 2020

Cave Spring Elementary Principal, Wife Both Stricken With Coronavirus; Warn Others To Take All Precautions


As previously reported, all visitors to Erlanger will be screened and no visitor will be allowed in the hospitals if they have symptoms of respiratory infection. Children under the age of 16 ... (click for more)

The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise - going up to 39 in Sunday's report, which is up from 32 on Saturday. The new total for Tennessee includes 17 in Davidson County ... (click for more)

Dr. Kyle Abernathy, the principal of Cave Spring Elementary School near Rome, Ga., described in a Facebook post how he has been laid low by the coronavirus and how it has his wife, April, in ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Erlanger Further Tightens Visitation

As previously reported, all visitors to Erlanger will be screened and no visitor will be allowed in the hospitals if they have symptoms of respiratory infection. Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances. For a full list of requirements on its restricted visitor policy, please go to Erlanger’s Facebook page or to its website, www.Erlanger.org/coronavirus ... (click for more)

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise - Now 39

The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise - going up to 39 in Sunday's report, which is up from 32 on Saturday. The new total for Tennessee includes 17 in Davidson County and 14 in Williamson County. Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus. There are two cases in Shelby County and one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Selfish Brothers - And Response (6)

No matter what your political leaning, the New York Times is a prestigious newspaper that is published in multiple countries and recognized worldwide. It is for this reason that any article published in the Times that has a story referencing Chattanooga is especially noteworthy. Today's New York Times has a lengthy article that "highlights" two of our area residents, Matt and Noah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More On Corona Virus

Back on those rare afternoons when a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama football team was trailing, this usually early in the game, there would come an electrifying play where Alabama would score and regain the lead. That’s when Coach Bryant would bellow, “Now we got a game! Let’s go … we’re back in it … Now we got a game!” On the Alabama sidelines that battle cry was more famous than ... (click for more)

Sports

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Sweeps Double-Header From Milligan College As Sober, Keylon Shine

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Bryan Softball team continued their dominance in Appalachian Athletic Conference play this week when they traveled to Milligan College (Tenn.) and made easy work of the Buffaloes in a doubleheader. The Lions feasted for an overwhelming 15-1 victory in game one before blanking the Buffaloes in game two 2-0, improving to 12-7 overall and a spotless 6-0 in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors