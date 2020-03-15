Erlanger Further Tightens Visitation

As previously reported, all visitors to Erlanger will be screened and no visitor will be allowed in the hospitals if they have symptoms of respiratory infection. Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances. For a full list of requirements on its restricted visitor policy, please go to Erlanger’s Facebook page or to its website, www.Erlanger.org/coronavirus.

Beginning tonight, March 15, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the only entry points to all Erlanger hospitals will be the Emergency Room entrances. All other hospital access points will be locked down. This includes the downtown Erlanger Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlanger North Hospital, Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

Erlanger’s restricted visitation policy is subject to change should additional screening be required at a future point.

Visitation and access policies will remain in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer considered to be a threat to patients, staff and the community. Access restrictions will also apply to outside vendors and non-essential deliveries, such as food and flowers.

The decision to limit visitors and access points to Erlanger hospitals was made after careful consideration of policies already put in place at area schools, houses of worship, and other venues to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said officials.



