Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, KEIRON DOMINIQUE

606 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

AKER, VENITA

1734 23RD VE N NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

BARCLAY, REX TEE

6860 LEE HIGHWAY APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BOOKER, TRACY A

3813 CHERWOOD LN Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BROWN, SAMANTHA SUE

1618 RINGGOLD ROAD LA FAYETE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BUCHANON, TIFFANY7405 SUMMERTOWN CT Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---CARTER, ERNEST COLEMAN1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063222Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACTFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---CLARK, DEMARQUES1516 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---DAVIS, TIMOTHY L213 JOYNER AVE NASHVILLE, 37210Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD---DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN2821 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---DO NOT, USE2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---DOOLEY, MICHAEL SEAN1082 SW THUNDERBIRD TRAIL STUART, 34983Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN1722 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213250Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EVANS, RACHAEL CODY1109 MORRIS LANE CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH---FINNELL, CLAUD T455 NO PONE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FLYNN, BRANDY TYLER806 MCHANN DR Chattanooga, 374122034Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---FOSTER, ASHLI ALEXANDRIA170 PORTLAND DRIVE LENOR CITY, 37771Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GORDON, MICHAEL STEVEN1006 BLUE ASTER TRL MIDDLETON, 53562Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---HARMON, STEPHEN9535 POOLSIDE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH705 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACKSON, JAMES CALVIN1800 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENNINGS, JAMES E2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL1601 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071022Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON4018 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 374101629Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---LANE, TREVOR AUSTIN1890 GREEN DR CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOVELL, JEREMY CHRISTOPHER257 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---LUMPKIN, PATRICIA LARMOND2210 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCAIN, FANETTA LASHUNN2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374160000Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCGOWAN, JAMISON ROSS552 AIRPORT AVE Dunlap, 37327Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCGUINESS, KIMBERLY213 JOYNER AVE NASHVILLE, 37210Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH---MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL1819 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIRIAM, MANDA1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT3804 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORALES, ALFARO ELI3511 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NENADIC, SANELA9501 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OGLETREE, VALERIE DENISE1213 SHERIDAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE2441 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---POE, STENEN4615 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---POLK JR, JAMES1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REDDEN, NICHOLAS CODY9722 FRIZZELL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---SANDERFER, TYRELL S1664 GREENDALE WAY #411 HIXSON, 373434853Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE D3116 15TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STOKES, SUSAN ELIZABETH410 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VAUGHN, DAVID E4109 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072824Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILBOURN, DAKOTA111 RODGERS ROAD SCOTTSBORO, 35768Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILCHER, JAMES EDWARD2210 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, CLARENCE A7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN VOLUSIA CO FL)

Here are the mug shots:

