Federal Court Suspends All Trials At Least Through April 24

Federal Court for the Eastern District that includes Chattanooga is suspending all trials through at least April 24.

All Grand Juries in Chattanooga and Greeneville will be suspended through April 24.

The court will remain open and non-trial cases will continue as scheduled at the discretion of the judge.

All civil trials without a jury will continue at the discretion of the judge.

Courthouse tours and Naturalization Ceremonies will be put on hold.

Certain persons will not be allowed to enter any of the federal courthouses in the district, including:

Any person who has been in China, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Europe for the past 14 days

Persons who have been in contact with people who have been in those countries for the past 14 days

And, Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine or have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or been in contact with someone who has had the coronavirus.

Court personnel will screen those wanting to enter the courthouse.