Federal Court Suspends All Trials At Least Through April 24

Monday, March 16, 2020

Federal Court for the Eastern District that includes Chattanooga is suspending all trials through at least April 24.

All Grand Juries in Chattanooga and Greeneville will be suspended through April 24.

The court will remain open and non-trial cases will continue as scheduled at the discretion of the judge.

All civil trials without a jury will continue at the discretion of the judge.

Courthouse tours and Naturalization Ceremonies will be put on hold.

Certain persons will not be allowed to enter any of the federal courthouses in the district, including:

Any person who has been in China, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Europe for the past 14 days 

Persons who have been in contact with people who have been in those countries for the past 14 days

And, Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine or have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or been in contact with someone who has had the coronavirus.

Court personnel will screen those wanting to enter the courthouse.

 

 

 

 


March 16, 2020

The Soddy Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank

UTC is suspending classes for the rest of the Spring Semester, Chancellor Steve Angle said Monday. He said, "The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting each and every one of us. We

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services deputy director John Miller at a Monday afternoon press conference detailed how emergency responders have changed how they react to certain kinds of




The Soddy Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank has decided to cancel the following meetings. March 17, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda Work Session (12:00 p.m.) City Commission Agenda Work Session (5:00 p.m.) City Commission ... (click for more)

UTC is suspending classes for the rest of the Spring Semester, Chancellor Steve Angle said Monday. He said, "The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting each and every one of us. We continue to focus on the health and safety of our campus community and our mission to provide an outstanding education for our students. "We had hoped to resume face-to-face instruction ... (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Italy's Dire Warning

On Saturday, when I laughed about the mayor of Teaneck. N.J., having the audacity to plead his city go to ‘lockdown’ mode in face of the lurking coronavirus, I was really wrong. I now believe Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the United States, must lockdown as fast as we can. The reason is as clear as a glass of water. I am hardly an alarmist, and I do not panic, but I am thoroughly ... (click for more)

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Track Club Releases Statement On COVID-19

Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities. D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost ... (click for more)


