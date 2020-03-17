Police Blotter: Men Fanning Out $100 Bills And Leaving Them In The Street; Man Outside School Said He Was Fixing His Radio

A resident of Blossom Circle said he had left his car running, unlocked, with the keys in it to warm it up. He had been upstairs for about 10 minutes and when he came downstairs the vehicle was - unexpectedly - gone. The vehicle is a red 2008 Nissan Sentra with tinted windows except for the driver side window.

The manager of Chuy's Restaurant on Gunbarrel Road called police about a fake $100 bill. He said one of his employees had asked to exchange some $20 bills for a bigger bill.

He took the 20s and gave her a $100 bill. The employee went to deposit the money in her bank's ATM and the transaction was declined. The employee then went to Mr. Zip gas station at 1905 Gunbarrel Road and attempted to pay for gas with the $100 bill. The employee behind the counter at Mr. Zip saw that it was a counterfeit $100. The employee notified the restaurant manager of the situation and he called police.* * *Police checked out a shoplifting at 902 Dallas Road. An officer spoke with a Circle K employee who said a man had just come into the store and ripped a whole case of lottery tickets off of the counter mount. He then ran out the door with the case. Police got a brief description of the suspect and searched the area but could not locate anyone. Police returned to the store and reviewed security camera footage. Police observed a black male, approximately 40 years old, medium build, wearing a black beret, black coat, and jeans enter the store. The man then appeared to talk to the employee for a few minutes before stepping outside to smoke a cigarette. The man then re-entered the store and talked with the employee for a few more minutes. The man then walked over the the lottery stand and ripped it off of the mount on the counter. He then took it in his arms and ran out the door to the left before disappearing from camera view on foot. The store manager responded and said that she will call in and figure out exactly how many tickets were taken and their worth.* * *At the Speedway Gas Station at 1330 E 3rd St., an employee said a black female entered the store, grabbed two to three packs of Budweiser beer worth approximately $16 from the fridge, and exited the store passing all bills of sale. The woman, who was wearing all black, was last seen traveling south on foot near N. Holtzclaw Avenue.* * *Police received a call from an employee at a school on Arlington Avenue stating that a blue sedan had been parked on the street near the entrance gate to the school for several hours and there was a man sitting in the vehicle. An officer made contact with the vehicle and the man who was in the car. Desmond Lasley said he was working on the radio in his car and that he had stopped there to fix it because it seemed like a quiet area. The officer informed Mr. Lasley that he was sitting outside a school and some concerned employees wanted police to see what he wanted. He apologized for causing any issues and left the scene.* * *A woman on Clio Avenue said she saw a small white car, driven by two black males. The men were fanning out what appeared to be $100 bills and throwing them in the street. An officer observed the $100 bill which was fake. He said, "I have seen this type of bill be used to try and scam local restaurants in the past."* * *A woman on Hickory Manor Circle said an old friend of hers emailed her and asked her for $300 in iTunes cards. She said that the email said to scratch off the back and send the numbers to her so that she could give them to her daughter for her birthday. The woman said she went to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road and purchased three $100 iTunes cards and scratched them off like the email suggested. She said after she sent the scratched numbers to the email, she received another email asking for her to send a $500 iTunes card for her son. She said at this time she knew that the email was not real and then contacted her old friend about the incident. She said she put a post on Facebook about her account being hacked. The woman said she called Apple and spoke with the representative and they told her to make a police report to try to get her money back from Walmart.