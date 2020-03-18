 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Amends State Budget To Assume No Economic Growth

Governor Bill Lee is amending the state budget, due to the effects of the coronavirus, to reflect zero growth.

The earlier budget had projected 3.1 percent growth in the coming fiscal year.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said, "Tennessee's commitment to bipartisan fiscal responsibility has been a hallmark of our governance for decades. Due to that commitment, we are more thoroughly prepared to address the new challenges we face than any state in the nation.

Governor Lee's expedited emergency budget provides for immediate relief to those affected by the recent tornadoes which ravaged our state as well as the COVID-19 public health emergency that continues to present a threat to our people and our economy. The steps all Tennesseans are taking together to prevent the spread of this virus will have economic ramifications, possibly severe ones.

 

"This proposed budget ensures Tennessee will be in a posture to respond to the fallout and provide the essential services all Tennesseans count on. The General Assembly will review this budget proposal over the next few days and endeavor to fulfill our constitutional duty with all deliberate speed."


Sheriff's Office Receives 2nd Major Federal Grant For Program To Help Remove Those With Mental Issues From Jail


A $3 million Circuit Court complaint has been filed in behalf of a 25-year-old woman who attorneys say suffered severe injuries when another vehicle ran a red light. Carissa G. Tribble ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee is amending the state budget, due to the effects of the coronavirus, to reflect zero growth. The earlier budget had projected 3.1 percent growth in the coming fiscal year. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received a second major federal grant to help with a program designed to remove those with mental issues from the jail and provide ongoing support for ... (click for more)




A $3 million Circuit Court complaint has been filed in behalf of a 25-year-old woman who attorneys say suffered severe injuries when another vehicle ran a red light. Carissa G. Tribble and her parents, Dan and Rhonda Tribble, are suing Paul A. and Marlee Clemens. The suit says on Sunday evening, March 1, that Carissa Tribble left work at Petco and waited at the traffic ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee is amending the state budget, due to the effects of the coronavirus, to reflect zero growth. The earlier budget had projected 3.1 percent growth in the coming fiscal year. Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said, "Tennessee's commitment to bipartisan fiscal responsibility has been a hallmark of our governance for decades. Due to that commitment, we ... (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Up And Down Vol Basketball Season Ended With A Thud

KNOXVILLE – The up-and-down nature of Tennessee’s men’s basketball season went to unimaginable lengths last week. While on their way to the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Vols stopped in Cookeville. Their purpose was to support the middle Tennessee city, which had been heavily impacted by a tornado in the overnight hours of March 3. The uplifting gesture involved posing for ... (click for more)


