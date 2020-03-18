Governor Lee Amends State Budget To Assume No Economic Growth

Governor Bill Lee is amending the state budget, due to the effects of the coronavirus, to reflect zero growth.

The earlier budget had projected 3.1 percent growth in the coming fiscal year.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said, "Tennessee's commitment to bipartisan fiscal responsibility has been a hallmark of our governance for decades. Due to that commitment, we are more thoroughly prepared to address the new challenges we face than any state in the nation.

Governor Lee's expedited emergency budget provides for immediate relief to those affected by the recent tornadoes which ravaged our state as well as the COVID-19 public health emergency that continues to present a threat to our people and our economy. The steps all Tennesseans are taking together to prevent the spread of this virus will have economic ramifications, possibly severe ones.

"This proposed budget ensures Tennessee will be in a posture to respond to the fallout and provide the essential services all Tennesseans count on. The General Assembly will review this budget proposal over the next few days and endeavor to fulfill our constitutional duty with all deliberate speed."