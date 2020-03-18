Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Go From 73 To 100

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has climbed to 98 - up from 73 on Tuesday. That is up from 32 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The number is actually 100 because state numbers did not include two new cases in Hamilton County revealed by local health officials.

The new total for Tennessee includes 58 from Davidson County and 24 in Williamson County.

Hamilton County has three cases of the new strain of virus, local health officials said.

It is now in 13 Tennessee counties - up from 10 on Tuesday.

There are four cases in Shelby County and two in Knox County. Two new cases are in Sumner County. Other new cases are in Cheatham and Robertson counties.

There are one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Rutherford, Sevier and Sullivan.

Tennessee had nine cases last Wednesday, 18 cases on Thursday and 26 on Friday.