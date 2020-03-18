 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 68.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Go From 73 To 100

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has climbed to 98 - up from 73 on Tuesday. That is up from 32 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The number is actually 100 because state numbers did not include two new cases in Hamilton County revealed by local health officials.

The new total for Tennessee includes 58 from Davidson County and 24 in Williamson County.

Hamilton County has three cases of the new strain of virus, local health officials said.

It is now in 13 Tennessee counties - up from 10 on Tuesday. 

There are four cases in Shelby County and two in Knox County. Two new cases are in Sumner County. Other new cases are in Cheatham and Robertson counties.

There are one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Rutherford, Sevier and Sullivan. 

Tennessee had nine cases last Wednesday, 18 cases on Thursday and 26 on Friday.


Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities

Circuit Court Clerk Going Back To 8-4 Schedule, But With Reduced Staff


Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19.

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open. Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further notice.

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said he is going back to an 8 a.m.-4 p.m. schedule, but with a reduced staff. He said, Hours in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office and Sessions- Civil




Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. Officials said, "The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic.' This declaration

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open. Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further notice, as we strive to protect our citizens and our staff from the risk of exposure: • The Signal Mountain Town Hall (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) • The Signal Mountain

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I'm fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won't be able to come this month. We'll be paying them anyway, because it's the right thing to do. They

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the "Stand Beside Her" Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, "USA Softball will be postponing the "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will


