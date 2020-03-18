Hamilton County Has 2nd And 3rd Cases Of Coronavirus; Coppinger Asks Restaurants, Bar Close To Sit-Down Customers

Hamilton County has confirmed its second and third cases of the coronavirus, officials said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said the second case had contact with the first case, Rector Brad Whitaker of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Rev. Whitaker had been to a church conference in Louisville, Ky., where six attendees have been confirmed with the virus.

Ms. Barnes said the third case may be travel-related.

She said, "We are convinced that our community can do something about this. We can slow this down."

Ms. Barnes said there is an effort to have a drive-through testing center, but that has been hampered by insuring that personnel collecting samples have adequate protective equipment and by a shortage of specimen collection supplies.

Also, County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that, with coronavirus cases escalating across the country, he is asking that local restaurants and bars close to sit-down customers.

He said, “What we don’t want are people in the dining areas congregating and coming in close contact with each other. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is top priority.”

Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County Emergency Preparedness said, "As the numbers of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in the United States, Hamilton County officials are adjusting their operations to support the public health and safety.



"On Monday, President Trump announced new COVID-19 guidelines recommending all Americans avoid groups of 10 or more, whether traveling, eating, drinking at bars and restaurants. With that being said, in an extraordinary step to stop the spread of COVID-19, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger is recommending bars and restaurants close their doors until further notice. This recommendation does not apply to pharmacies, grocery stores and convenience stores. Restaurants can offer take-out, drive through and delivery services.

"Hamilton County Health officials continue to remind everyone to practice good hygiene – wash your hands frequently, cover your cough with a tissue, keep hands away from your face, nose and mouth and social distancing. These important steps will help to protect each other and to ensure the virus does not spread in Hamilton County."