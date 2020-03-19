The Chattanooga Area Food Bank Launches Operation Feed Our Neighbors

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is preparing for a possible 30 percent increase in the need for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials anticipate an additional cost of up to $100,000 every month to cover the growing need caused by coronavirus and the economic impact that will follow. If major food donors like manufacturers or grocers are unable to continue donating food, costs could grow to $400,000 monthly.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has launched Operation Feed Our Neighbors to address this critical need, but can only do so with the community’s support.

Empty store shelves may be a very familiar sight for the one in eight people overall – including one in five children – who face hunger in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. But stocking up isn’t possible for them when putting food on the table is a daily struggle.

In this time of uncertainty, gifts of money and time will put nutritious food into the hands of those who need it.

Every $1 helps provide four meals. Of every dollar donated, 95 cents goes straight to food and programs. Volunteers provide essential support.

