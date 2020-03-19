Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Ramp Up To 154, Including 75 In Davidson County

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has ramped up to 154 - up from the 98 shown Wednesday.

The state Health Department still lists only one confirmed case in Hamilton County, though local health department officials said Wednesday afternoon there have been two more and UTC said a member of the campus community had a confirmed case. The state Health Department does have a category for residents of other states/countries, which shows 26.

The numbers are up from 73 on Tuesday. They were at 32 last Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The new total for Tennessee includes 75 from Davidson County and 30 in Williamson County.

Shelby County now has four cases and Sumner County three.