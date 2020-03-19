 Thursday, March 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Powell Arrested For Marshon Langford Murder; Claims Another Man Did The Shooting

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Almost a half year after the shooting of Marshon Langford, one of the two suspects is finally in custody.

 

In the early morning of Sept. 28, 2019, law enforcement responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Pink Oak Drive. According to the police report, officers were advised the occupant of the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.

 

When they arrived on-scene, they found Marshon Langford inside a white Nissan Altima with what was described as a “life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.” After being transported to Erlanger Hospital, Langford was pronounced deceased.

 

A few hours later, law enforcement spoke with a witness who said they heard gunshots and saw two younger black males running from the corner of Larry Drive and Pin Oak Avenue. According to the police report, the men ran through Larry Drive.

 

After a lengthy investigation, Darmecus Harris was taken into custody. While being interviewed, Harris said he and Brian Wilson had made a plan to steal Langford’s vehicle. After investigators received a warrant and went through his Facebook messages, they located messages between the two men.

 

According to the police report, Harris said a man named De’Koryon "Kory"  Powell had left a girlfriend’s house and went to Larry Drive. He said once they saw Langford driving off, the pair flagged down the vehicle and asked Langford for a ride.

 

It was at that point that Powell pulled out a gun, according to the police report. As Langford attempted to get into the vehicle and drive away, Harris shot multiple rounds in the car, killing Langford, police said.

 

On Wednesday, officers located Powell on Through Street and arrested him on unrelated warrants. After being transported to the Homicide Office, he spoke to law enforcement. According to the police report, he stated he had been with Harris on the day of the homicide.

 

He said they both had pistols, and that Harris “told him they were going to steal a guy’s car,” since the target was deemed slow and unarmed. When they encountered the victim, they asked the man for a ride to the Brainerd Recreation Center. Langford told them he was not headed that way.

 

It was at this point that Powell said Harris opened the door and tried to pull Langford out of the vehicle. As Langford fought back, the vehicle began to roll down Larry Drive. The victim then got back into the vehicle, and Powell said Harris “emptied the clip” into the car. The two men then ran away from the scene.

 

Powell is charged with especially aggravated robbery and criminal homicide, and is being held on $500,000 bond.


March 19, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily. He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms. The mayor said, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County?

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named As First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, formerly of Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, becoming the first player in program history to receive first-team honors by the AP, which started its All-America teams in 1994-95. Howard becomes the fifth Kentucky ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Rennia Davis Nets All-American Honorable Mention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention to the recently announced All-America Team. Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors