American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage Due To Numerous Cancellations By Donors

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said, "Healthy individuals are needed to donate now, as well as in the weeks to come to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood.

"At press time, more than 4,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country amid COVID-19 concerns. That translates to about 150,000 fewer blood donations nationwide."

On Friday, the Regional Executive for the American Red Cross of Tennessee, Joel Sullivan and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey will join forces to encourage all healthy citizens to donate blood. Both Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Piercey will donate blood after a media briefing on the latest affects of COVID-19 and blood donation.

Mr. Sullivan said, "Workplaces, college campuses and schools are canceling their blood drives as these locations temporarily close and more people are being told to work remotely and practice social distancing. “We are expecting cancellations to continue to increase. This is causing much concern for blood collection organizations, like the Red Cross, as well at hospitals across the country.”

The American Red Cross supplies more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.