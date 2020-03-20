 Friday, March 20, 2020 62.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Bonny Oaks Location Of Hamilton County Trustee's Office Is Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday

Friday, March 20, 2020

The Hamilton County Trustee’s Office will temporarily close its Bonny Oaks location beginning Monday.

Officials said, "The Courthouse Office located on Georgia Avenue will be open to the public however; we encourage taxpayers to mail their payments or forms to the office for 2019 taxes.  You may pay online or by phone at 1-877-728-8945.   

"Please contact the Clerk & Master’s Office at 423-209-6606 for information regarding paying 2016, 2017 and 2018 taxes.

"At this critical time, we will not be accepting cash as a form of payment. Money orders, checks or credit card payments will be accepted.  

"We appreciate your patience while we strive to keep the public as well as employees safe from the threat of the Covid – 19 virus."


March 20, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spike To 485 - Up From 287; 14 Virus Deaths Now Recorded In The State

March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 20, 2020

New Video Visitation Measures Implemented At Silverdale Detention Center For Attorney-Client Communication


Georgia's coronavirus cases have spiked to 485 - up from 287 in one day - and the state is now reporting 14 deaths. That is up from 10 deaths on Thursday. The deadly virus is now in 53 Georgia ... (click for more)

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

In a further attempt to mitigate the exposure of Silverdale Detention Center personnel and the inmates housed from the coronavirus, officials are implementing the following temporary video visitation ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spike To 485 - Up From 287; 14 Virus Deaths Now Recorded In The State

Georgia's coronavirus cases have spiked to 485 - up from 287 in one day - and the state is now reporting 14 deaths. That is up from 10 deaths on Thursday. The deadly virus is now in 53 Georgia counties. Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - remains at one. No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties. Bartow County south ... (click for more)

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. Firebirds ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors