Bonny Oaks Location Of Hamilton County Trustee's Office Is Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday

The Hamilton County Trustee’s Office will temporarily close its Bonny Oaks location beginning Monday.



Officials said, "The Courthouse Office located on Georgia Avenue will be open to the public however; we encourage taxpayers to mail their payments or forms to the office for 2019 taxes. You may pay online or by phone at 1-877-728-8945.



"Please contact the Clerk & Master’s Office at 423-209-6606 for information regarding paying 2016, 2017 and 2018 taxes.



"At this critical time, we will not be accepting cash as a form of payment. Money orders, checks or credit card payments will be accepted.



"We appreciate your patience while we strive to keep the public as well as employees safe from the threat of the Covid – 19 virus."