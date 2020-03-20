All Cleveland State Campuses Closed To Public

After careful consideration of suggested courses of actions regarding Coronavirus preparation and prevention from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and regional leaders, Cleveland State Community College has made the decision to shut down public and student access to its locations in Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore, Tn.

“Each student is important to us," said Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour. "We want them to know we are looking out for their health and best interests. All programs are offering students the option to finish their semesters online or take an incomplete grade and finish their coursework at a later time.”

No course instruction of any kind will take place on any of Cleveland State’s locations through the end of the spring semester. Faculty and staff will be allowed job-specific access to the campus and be required to follow health and safety protocols while on campus. The Cleveland Bradley Business Incubator will be the only portion of any CSCC site that non-CSCC personnel will be able to access during this time.

“Our students, faculty, and staff have done an incredible job moving all studies online and making sure the transition is seamless as possible,” added Dr. Seymour. “We have been reaching out to all of our recruits, students, and stakeholders to inform them of developments as they occur. Keeping people informed, educating them, is the best way to empower them.”

As for what’s next for Cleveland State, the Spring 2020 Graduation was slated for May 8 in the L. Quentin Lane Center on Cleveland State’s main campus. With all on-campus activities now cancelled or postponed, the decision on what to do to honor the graduates has become a scheduling priority. As part of the process, a graduation survey has been submitted to all pending graduates which offers alternatives to the traditional spring commencement.

To learn more about the latest Coronavirus-related updates impacting Cleveland State, contact CSCC Director of Communication and Marketing Don Foley at 473-2341 or dfoley@clevelandstatecc.edu.

Students are currently enrolled online through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, Tn., as well as CSCC’s Athens Center in Athens, Tn. and Monroe County Center in Vonore, Tn.





