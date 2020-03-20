 Friday, March 20, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

All Cleveland State Campuses Closed To Public

Considering Spring Graduation Alternatives

Cleveland State graduates taking part in the Fall 2019 Graduation Ceremony in the L. Quentin Lane this past December. Now, Spring 2020 graduates are taking an online survey to help plan how to celebrate their graduation.
After careful consideration of suggested courses of actions regarding Coronavirus preparation and prevention from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and regional leaders, Cleveland State Community College has made the decision to shut down public and student access to its locations in Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore, Tn.

“Each student is important to us," said Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour. "We want them to know we are looking out for their health and best interests. All programs are offering students the option to finish their semesters online or take an incomplete grade and finish their coursework at a later time.”

No course instruction of any kind will take place on any of Cleveland State’s locations through the end of the spring semester. Faculty and staff will be allowed job-specific access to the campus and be required to follow health and safety protocols while on campus. The Cleveland Bradley Business Incubator will be the only portion of any CSCC site that non-CSCC personnel will be able to access during this time.

“Our students, faculty, and staff have done an incredible job moving all studies online and making sure the transition is seamless as possible,” added Dr. Seymour. “We have been reaching out to all of our recruits, students, and stakeholders to inform them of developments as they occur. Keeping people informed, educating them, is the best way to empower them.”

As for what’s next for Cleveland State, the Spring 2020 Graduation was slated for May 8 in the L. Quentin Lane Center on Cleveland State’s main campus. With all on-campus activities now cancelled or postponed, the decision on what to do to honor the graduates has become a scheduling priority. As part of the process, a graduation survey has been submitted to all pending graduates which offers alternatives to the traditional spring commencement.

To learn more about the latest Coronavirus-related updates impacting Cleveland State, contact CSCC Director of Communication and Marketing Don Foley at 473-2341 or dfoley@clevelandstatecc.edu.

Students are currently enrolled online through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, Tn., as well as CSCC’s Athens Center in Athens, Tn. and Monroe County Center in Vonore, Tn.



 


State's Longest Serving State Judge, Herschel Franks, Dies

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office


State's Longest Serving State Judge, Herschel Franks, Dies

Tennessee’s longest serving state judge and former Hamilton County Chancellor, Herschel Pickens Franks, died Wednesday. Judge Franks had retired from the Tennessee Court of Appeals on Dec. 31, 2012. In a letter to then-Governor Bill Haslam, he wrote, “Words cannot adequately express my heartfelt and sincere appreciation for Tennessee’s voters who have elected me as one of their ... (click for more)

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. STIR at ... (click for more)

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)

Bryan's Luna And Hennessee Named As NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

The awards continue to pile up for members of the Bryan women’s basketball team when Thursday the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 2019-20 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America Teams. The duo of Deandra Luna and Kaitlynn Hennessee were both honored with a spot on the All-American Honorable Mention Team, which marks the second straight year for ... (click for more)


