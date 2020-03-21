Dalton Mayor And Council To Meet Daily To Address COVID-19 Situation

March 22, 2020
March 21, 2020
CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of ... (click for more)
It all began out of a desire to help others.
Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON
424 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112709
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of state have offered to pay for pizza for those in need.
Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined.
I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why?
I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA.
One of the funniest memes of the day read: "How many of you people gonna cash them checks from 'not my president.' I think that's funny but the 'liberal elites,' the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck's back, your acid will eat its container.
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football All-American Keionta Davis (’16) re-signed with the New England Patriots this week. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday, March 17.
Davis was the 2016 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year before signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2017 season on the practice squad.
With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity.
"We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe," said Mr. Trimble. "But we've never been through anything like this before."