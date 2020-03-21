Dalton Mayor And Council To Meet Daily To Address COVID-19 Situation

The Dalton Mayor and Council will begin holding daily meetings at City Hall on Monday to address the evolving situation with the novel corona virus in Dalton and beyond. The City of Dalton is recommending that people observe the recommendations of the CDC and the Georgia State Department of Health (DPH) and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The daily meetings of the Mayor and Council will be held at noon each day at City Hall. The purpose of the meetings will be to assess the evolving situation with the spread of COVID 19 in the state and region and to take any actions necessary to implement or adjust operational plans of the city in response. The Mayor and Council will also be working to find ways that public and private partnerships can mitigate the impact of the situation on local businesses. Because City Hall and other city buildings are closed to the public as a precaution against spreading the disease, the meetings will be broadcast online. The plans for broadcasting the meetings will be publicized on Facebook (

) and Twitter (

) when they are finalized. The meetings will take place between 12 and 1 p.m. on a daily basis beginning Monday, March 23, until they are deemed no longer necessary.

The City of Dalton recommends that people avoid gatherings of more than ten people to limit the chances of spreading the virus. The City also recommends that people try to distance themselves at least six feet away from other people if they do go out. The City of Dalton supports local businesses and encourages people to support them while also being prudent in view of the public health situation. A number of local churches are also offering online options and City leaders recommend utilizing those options instead of gathering in person.

The North Georgia Health District serving Whitfield County has set up a website with information about COVID 19 for North Georgians at

1165-covid19.html

. The state DPH is also posting a daily status report for the state online at

19-daily-status-report

with updates at 12-7 p.m. The CDC has an online resource at

coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

. The City of Dalton recommends that residents get information on the disease from those credible sources.