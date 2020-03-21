 Sunday, March 22, 2020 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Mayor And Council To Meet Daily To Address COVID-19 Situation

Saturday, March 21, 2020
The Dalton Mayor and Council will begin holding daily meetings at City Hall on Monday to address the evolving situation with the novel corona virus in Dalton and beyond. The City of Dalton is recommending that people observe the recommendations of the CDC and the Georgia State Department of Health (DPH) and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The daily meetings of the Mayor and Council will be held at noon each day at City Hall.
The purpose of the meetings will be to assess the evolving situation with the spread of COVID 19 in the state and region and to take any actions necessary to implement or adjust operational plans of the city in response. The Mayor and Council will also be working to find ways that public and private partnerships can mitigate the impact of the situation on local businesses. Because City Hall and other city buildings are closed to the public as a precaution against spreading the disease, the meetings will be broadcast online. The plans for broadcasting the meetings will be publicized on Facebook (facebook.com/CityOfDalton) and Twitter (twitter.com/DaltonGACity) when they are finalized. The meetings will take place between 12 and 1 p.m. on a daily basis beginning Monday, March 23, until they are deemed no longer necessary.

The City of Dalton recommends that people avoid gatherings of more than ten people to limit the chances of spreading the virus. The City also recommends that people try to distance themselves at least six feet away from other people if they do go out. The City of Dalton supports local businesses and encourages people to support them while also being prudent in view of the public health situation. A number of local churches are also offering online options and City leaders recommend utilizing those options instead of gathering in person.

The North Georgia Health District serving Whitfield County has set up a website with information about COVID 19 for North Georgians at http://nghd.org/pr/37--sp-407/1165-covid19.html. The state DPH is also posting a daily status report for the state online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report with updates at 12-7 p.m. The CDC has an online resource at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. The City of Dalton recommends that residents get information on the disease from those credible sources.


March 22, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of

It all began out of a desire to help others. Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic




Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) --- COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON 424 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112709 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of state have offered to pay for pizza for those in need. See story in our Dining section. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined.

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of the funniest memes of the day read: "How many of you people gonna cash them checks from 'not my president.' I think that's funny but the 'liberal elites,' the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck's back, your acid will eat its container. I am

Former Moc Keonta Davis Re-Signs With NFL's Patriots

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football All-American Keionta Davis ('16) re-signed with the New England Patriots this week. The news was first reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss on Tuesday, March 17. Davis was the 2016 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year before signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2017 season on the

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. "We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe," said Mr. Trimble. "But we've never been through


