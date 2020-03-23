Georgia Coronavirus Cases Go Up To 772 - Up From 625; Deaths Remain At 25

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 772 - up from 625, and the death count remains at 25, state health officials said late Monday morning.

A Catoosa County case is a 20-year-old who recently visited Disney World.

No cases have yet been reported in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 61 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to 10 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to five. Two people from Floyd County have died.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 145 now in Fulton County and 79 in Cobb County. There are now 75 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 34 cases with one death. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

An inmate at the Fulton County Jail tested positive. He was listed as a man in his 30s.

Dougherty County, where six have died at Albany, is up to 64 cases.

The coronavirus is now in 67 Georgia counties as that number continues to grow.

Almost all of the Georgia deaths involve individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Others:

Carroll 21

Cherokee 20

Clayton 18

Lee 16

Clarke 14

Richmond 11

Fayette 10

Hall 10

Coweta 9

Henry 9

Lowndes 8

Douglas 7

Forsyth 7

Paulding 5

Newton 4

Chatham 4

Glynn 4

Forsyth 4

Troup 4

Polk 4

Rockdale 4

Spalding 4

Columbia 3

Lamar 3

Oconee 3

Peach 3

Worth 3

Baldwin 2

Bibb 2

Butts 2

Early 2

Effingham 2

Laurens 2

Logan 2

Lumpkin 2

Muscogee 2

Pickens 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Tift 2

Barrow 1

Charlton 1

Clinch 1

Coffee 1

Dawson 1

Heard 1

Houston 1

Lincoln 1

Madison 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Morgan 1

Pierce 1

Randolph 1

Tatnall 1

Turner 1

Twiggs 1

Washington 1

Unknown 39