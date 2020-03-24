Bill Knowles: Citizens Will Have More Time To Get REAL IDs

County Clerk Bill Knowles said citizens will have more time to get the new REAL ID.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the October deadline had been moved back because of the virus concerns.

A new date has not yet been given.

Mr.

Knowles noted that earlier vehicle emissions had been waived for the time being.

He is urging citizens who need to renew their vehicle registrations to do so online and not come into the office.

Mr. Knowles is temporarily closing his courthouse office downtown, but will have the Bonny Oaks office on Heritage Drive at the Bonny Oaks Industrial Park open for certain services.

The Knowles office has been issuing the REAL IDs, which eventually will be necessary when anyone books a flight or for other purposes.

Mr. Knowles reminds taxpayers the downtown County Clerk’s Courthouse office will close Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and services will be consolidated with the Bonny Oaks Branch office effective Wednesday.



Mr. Knowles said, “The suspension of emission testing enables motorists to renew a registration without leaving the comfort of home by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com. The renewal decal will be promptly mailed.



“The Bonny Oaks Branch is located at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The satellite location will offer tag and title services, issue a marriage license and most other Clerk office services. A major exception is that Driver’s license applications usually processed at the Courthouse office must be made by visiting one of the local Department of Safety Test Centers.”