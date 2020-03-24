Rock City Closing Until Further Notice; Has Layoffs

Rock City Gardens and the Battles for Chattanooga museum will remain closed until further notice.

Clumpies Ice Cream has closed its scoop shops for the time being, but will continue to offer online ordering and local delivery service.

Starbucks on Lookout Mountain will remain open for carryout service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at this time.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily lay off our part-time partners, and are making other business adjustments in response to the pandemic,” said See Rock City Inc. President & COO Susan Harris.

“With almost 88 years of creating memorable experiences for travelers near and far, we are committed to actions that will facilitate sustainability for our guests and partners when we are able to reopen. Decisions of this type are heartbreaking, and the last 10 days have been the longest year in my professional life.

"Our senior leadership and members of our management teams have voluntarily opted to reduce their salaries during this time, evidence of our commitment to our people and our places even in times of crisis.”