Nokian Tyres Temporarily Closes Dayton Factory

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Nokian Tyres has opted to temporarily cease production at its Dayton, Tennessee, factory, effective this Friday. While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the factory, this decision is being made out of an abundance of caution in order to safeguard the well-being of Nokian Tyres employees and the Southeast Tennessee community. 

The company plans to evaluate the situation as it unfolds in order to set a date to reopen the factory.

The closure will last a minimum of two weeks, and the factory’s leadership team will closely monitor all developments, as well as CDC, state and local guidelines.

“The safety of our team and our community is our most important priority,” said Dayton Factory Operations Director Peter Chia. “That’s why we are taking this proactive step during this challenging time.”

During the closure, cleaning services will thoroughly clean offices and production equipment. Employees will be temporarily furloughed, and the company does not plan to permanently lay off any workers at the factory.

Officials said, "Nokian Tyres embraces safety as a critical core value, and the company will continue to take all reasonable steps necessary to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This temporary closure will not significantly impact the company’s projected production volume or regional growth plan. Nokian Tyres will continue supplying customers through its regional warehouses located throughout North America."

Please visit nokiantyres.com/company/newsroom for further updates.


March 25, 2020

47 Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Rise To 1,387 From 1,097 On Tuesday; Whitfield County Now Has 4 Cases

March 25, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 25, 2020

Chattanooga City Council To Hold 1st Online Meeting On March 31


Forty-seven people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 the day before. The cases have spiraled to 1,387 - up ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council has found a solution that will allow it to continue to meet and conduct business during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Council will resume meetings on Tuesday, ... (click for more)




Opinion

Does The Mayor Have Authority To Closes Businesses? - And Response (3)

I am curious where the mayor gets the authority to close businesses in the city. I have looked through the state code and cannot find that authority. It appears to reside in the governor and the Health Department. I note that several cities have decided they do not have such authority after legal consultation. Cities such as Dickson and Sevierville have stated as much. ... (click for more)

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


