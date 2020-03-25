Chattanooga City Council To Hold 1st Online Meeting On March 31

The Chattanooga City Council has found a solution that will allow it to continue to meet and conduct business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Council will resume meetings on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. EDT by way of an electronic (virtual) council meeting. The move to online meetings was approved by Governor Bill Lee through Executive Order No. 16 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

To help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public, all future meetings scheduled after March 31 will also be conducted online until further notice.

Members of the public are invited to watch the March 31 meeting. Public comment will not be available for this first meeting as the council is working to find the best way to allow this to happen in the new format.

There are two ways to access the meeting; first on the chattanooga.gov homepage by clicking on “City Council Live Stream” under popular links or by going to http://www.chattanooga.gov/ city-council and clicking on the “Participate in City Council Meeting” link at the correct meeting time, or watch the meeting on the Chattanooga City Council YouTube Channel.

A copy of the March 31 agenda is available now to view.

There will be no Strategic Planning or Agenda meeting for March 31, but the council will hold an Agenda session on Tuesday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Members of the City Council of the City of Chattanooga, are not required to be physically present together at this or future electronic-conducted meetings. Members attending the meeting by electronic means will be counted in the quorum and entitled to vote.