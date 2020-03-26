Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, THEODORE EDGAR
7312 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (2)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (3)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (4)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (5)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (6)
---
---
---
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
Here are the mug shots:
|ANNE, VIJAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSH, CALEB LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|STUBBS WILLIAMS, TYREE MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|