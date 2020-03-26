Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANNE, VIJAR

413 AZALA DALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAMILTON, THEODORE EDGAR

7312 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (2)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (3)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (4)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (5)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (6)

---

KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR

1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME

8019 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MARSH, CALEB LAMAR

16 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

REESE, HENRY CLINTON

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

STUBBS WILLIAMS, TYREE MALIK

2104 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots: