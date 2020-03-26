 Thursday, March 26, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANNE, VIJAR
413 AZALA DALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, THEODORE EDGAR
7312 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (2)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (3)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (4)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (5)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (6)
---
KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR
1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSH, CALEB LAMAR
16 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STUBBS WILLIAMS, TYREE MALIK
2104 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

