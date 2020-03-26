Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Jump To 957 From 784; Hamilton County Cases Rise To 28

Tennessee conoravirus cases have increased from 784 to 957, state Health Department officials said Thursday.

Cases in Hamilton County increased to 28 with the addition of two more since a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Bradley County has increased to five cases, including a Lee University student who had traveled elsewhere in the country.

The virus is now in Meigs County with a case reported there.

Marion County has a second case. Grundy County still has one case.

There are now three cases of the virus in Franklin County.

McMinn County now has three cases. Monroe County is still at two.

Nashville health officials said the county added 36 new cases on Thursday and is up to 293. There have been two deaths there. Twelve are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Nashville.

Shelby County has climbed to 147, and Knox County has 26.

It is now in 56 of the state's 95 counties - with the addition of four more.