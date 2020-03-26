Signal Mountain Boulevard To Begin Lane Closures Monday Through May

Signal Mountain Boulevard will have one lane closed alternatively from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.



This is part of a surveying operation allowing TDOT survey crews to locate and mark areas for future drilling by a geotechnical contractor.

The work are is from Suck Creek Road to past Shoel Creek Road.

Beginning on Wednesday, geotechnical contract crews will begin conducting drilling operations to evaluate the roadway for a future improvement project. These operations are estimated to continue on weekdays during daytime hours for approximately five weeks. The contractor will begin work at 9 a.m. each day and work for as long as possible.

There are 10 sites between Suck Creek Road to past Shoal Creek Road that the contractor will be investigating during this time period.

During drilling operations, the roadway will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to be patient and remain alert as they travel through the work zone. Estimated completion date is May.



