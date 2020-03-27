Commissioner Whitfield Closes Child Care Facility, Personal Care Services In Walker County

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield issued his second Emergency Order aimed at slowing the spread of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The order requires all non-home based childcare facilities, as defined by the state, and personal care services to close no later than 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

“We are trying to stay one step ahead of a truly invisible enemy that is plaguing our community,” said Commissioner Whitfield.

“Several hundred Walker County residents have been sick enough to be tested for COVID-19. In many instances, patients are being told their test results will not be available for up to a week. If we wait until positive results are reported, we will have missed a crucial opportunity to slow the spread of this virus in our community.”

Personal care services covered under the Emergency Order include beauty salons, hair braiding, nail salons, barber shops, cosmetology shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.

The Emergency Order will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m., on Monday, April 13. A local state of emergency was issued on March 18.

Along with the new restrictions, Commissioner Whitfield signed two resolutions waiving certain penalties and interest associated with past due personal property and hotel-motel taxes. The waiver is good through July 31. The deadline to apply for a 2020 business license without being penalized was also been extended to July 31.