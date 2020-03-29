COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

"Unified Command has worked in partnership with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and local partners in testing residents, transporting the sick and further evaluating those at risk," said Unified Command Director Stuart McWhorter. "This situation has escalated quickly and we urge nursing homes and assisted care facilities to reach out to us as soon as cases are identified within their populations."

The following timeline outlines actions taken by the COVID-19 Unified Command. The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will undergo further investigation and is believed to have followed proper protocols at this time.

Sunday, March 22

Governor Lee signs Executive Order 17 restricting outside visitors to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Friday, March 27

The State of Tennessee, through the Unified Command of TDH, Military, and TEMA, worked with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to transport 23 residents to Sumner Regional Medical Center on Friday, March 27. On short notice, the State mobilized to arrange the transport of the residents through an ambulance strike team of EMS professionals from Sumner County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, First Call, and MedicOne. EMS strike team members are highly-trained for these types of emergency health situations, and stand-up quickly to provide valuable life-saving care. The health emergency at the private Gallatin facility necessitated quick decision-making on the part of State and Local emergency professionals to act for the well-being of these residents.

Saturday, March 28

More than 20 National Guard personnel onsite assisted Gallatin Center with COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff. Residents exhibiting symptoms were isolated pending results. Further guidance was issued to all nursing homes and assisted care facilities across the state, outlining reporting expectations and best practices.

Sunday, March 29

Results were returned with 59 additional residents testing positive for COVID-19. These residents are now being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for care. Thirty-three members of the Gallatin Center staff have tested positive and are now isolated at home. The State of Tennessee is facilitating deep cleaning and disinfecting of the facility and providing supplemental support for residents who currently do not have COVID-19.

This is an ongoing situation and details will be provided as they are available.

More information regarding COVID-19 Unified Command response is available here.