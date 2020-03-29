 Sunday, March 29, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

"Unified Command has worked in partnership with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and local partners in testing residents, transporting the sick and further evaluating those at risk," said Unified Command Director Stuart McWhorter. "This situation has escalated quickly and we urge nursing homes and assisted care facilities to reach out to us as soon as cases are identified within their populations."

The following timeline outlines actions taken by the COVID-19 Unified Command. The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will undergo further investigation and is believed to have followed proper protocols at this time.

Sunday, March 22
Governor Lee signs Executive Order 17 restricting outside visitors to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Friday, March 27
The State of Tennessee, through the Unified Command of TDH, Military, and TEMA, worked with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to transport 23 residents to Sumner Regional Medical Center on Friday, March 27. On short notice, the State mobilized to arrange the transport of the residents through an ambulance strike team of EMS professionals from Sumner County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, First Call, and MedicOne. EMS strike team members are highly-trained for these types of emergency health situations, and stand-up quickly to provide valuable life-saving care. The health emergency at the private Gallatin facility necessitated quick decision-making on the part of State and Local emergency professionals to act for the well-being of these residents.

Saturday, March 28
More than 20 National Guard personnel onsite assisted Gallatin Center with COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff. Residents exhibiting symptoms were isolated pending results. Further guidance was issued to all nursing homes and assisted care facilities across the state, outlining reporting expectations and best practices.

Sunday, March 29
Results were returned with 59 additional residents testing positive for COVID-19. These residents are now being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for care. Thirty-three members of the Gallatin Center staff have tested positive and are now isolated at home. The State of Tennessee is facilitating deep cleaning and disinfecting of the facility and providing supplemental support for residents who currently do not have COVID-19.

This is an ongoing situation and details will be provided as they are available.

More information regarding COVID-19 Unified Command response is available here.


March 29, 2020

The Army

March 29, 2020

COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

March 29, 2020

2nd Member Of UTC Campus Community Tests Positive For Coronavirus


We're in the army now Each with our own platoon We'll work together toward Some sunny afternoon We're gathered at the base Our sentries guard the door The mission was explained To ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is ... (click for more)

UTC officials were informed on Sunday that another member of the UTC campus community tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with guidance from public health officials at the county and ... (click for more)




Breaking News

The Army

We're in the army now Each with our own platoon We'll work together toward Some sunny afternoon We're gathered at the base Our sentries guard the door The mission was explained To love each other more We'll stand at arms as one No greater strength exists No enemy can break Our bond if we persist We're in the army now All soldiers of the war But in ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. "Unified Command has worked in partnership with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashamed, I Apologize

There is a wise newspaper rule: “When in doubt, leave it out,” and please allow me to apologize for a grievous blunder in “The Saturday Funnies” (which has since be removed from the Chattanoogan.com website.) I had read where humor can get you through almost anything and was moved that the Jewish people, looking in the very near eyes of death, embraced humor to help in their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors