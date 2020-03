Alabama is up to 830 coronavirus cases and now has four deaths.

The first was a part-time employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has five cases.

There are 246 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham). Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 79 cases.

Lee County (Opelika) has 57 cases and Madison County (Huntsville) 80.