County School Facility Plan Adds Up To $891 Million; Includes Closing 9 Sites, 11 New Buildings, 29 Renovations

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Consultants on Tuesday presented a 10-year facilities plan for the Hamilton County Schools that includes closing nine sites, constructing 11 new buildings, and renovating 27 schools.

The price tag is $891 million.

County School officials emphasized that the work of MGT Consultants is just a recommendation and no decisions have been made yet.

The plan includes closing the current sites for Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences, which are in two of the district's older buildings. CSAS would move to the Brainerd High School site, where a $54 million school would be built. A new site for CSLA was not identified.  

A new Harrison Elementary School would also include students from Lakeside Elementary, which would close. 

Here are other recommendations:

Phase 1:

Alpine Crest Elementary to close and merge with Dupont and Rivermont in a new $42.5 million school at the Dupont site. Rivermont School would also close. 

Normal Park, which is in two older buildings, would move to the current site of Center for Creative Arts (the old Chattanooga High School). A new $46 million school would be built for CCA.

A new $35.4 million school would be built at the Clifton Hills Elementary site. 

A new $35.4 million elementary school would be built at the CSLA site on East Brainerd Road.

Orchard Knob Middle School would be replaced with a new $49.8 million school that would also serve Dalewood Middle School.

A new $74.2 million Tyner High School would be built for grades 6-12, 1,500 students. Tyner Middle School would be merged into the new school.

Phase 2:

Brainerd High students would go to a new $33.2 million school built at the Dalewood site. 

Phase 3:

Barger School would close and be repurposed as a new career and technical education site at a cost of $18.9 million.

A new $42.5 million Apison Elementary School would be built.

Soddy Daisy Middle School would close and move to the Daisy Elementary site. Daisy Elementary students would move to Soddy Elementary, which would be re-named Soddy Daisy Elementary. 

Mike Raisor of MGT said a number of community members spoke in favor of neighborhood schools, but he said it was necessary for the district to "right size" itself. He said, "As much as small schools are important, you can't be 'house poor.' "

He said the overall plan "is a big lift, but it is achievable."

Currently, he said there is "a lot of inequity throughout the system" in terms of facilities. He said the plan would spread improvements throughout the county.

At present, he said buildings are in "fair" condition and there is a major backlog of maintenance needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state's Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance's Securities




Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


