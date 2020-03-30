President Trump Extends Guidelines To April 30 To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump extended the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines to April 30 in an effort to slow the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” said the president during his Sunday press conference. “Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread. On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data, and strategy to the American people.”

While the president previously expressed hope that these guidelines would no longer be necessary by Easter (April 12), it became apparent that would not be possible as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase exponentially.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” said the president. “So I’ll say it again: the peak, or the highest point of the death rates, are likely to hit in two weeks. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all.”

According to the White House website, the “Slow the Spread” guidelines go as follows:

“Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.

If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay away from other people.”

Tennessee conoravirus (COVID-19) cases are now at 1,537, 164 higher than reported Saturday, said state Health Department officials. The death total has also climbed, claiming a total of seven people who have died from the virus in the state. There are 133 people hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

