Tennessee Now Has 13 Deaths From Coronavirus; Cases Jump To 1,834 From 1,537; Hamilton County Goes To 39 Cases, Has 2nd Death

Monday, March 30, 2020

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 13, including a new death in Hamilton County.

Cases in the state jumped to 1,834 from 1,537. Officials said 148 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County now has 39 cases, including the second death, who was described only as an older person.  

Becky Barnes, county Health Department administrator, said the virus can only be stopped in Hamilton County if citizens strictly follow social distancing guidelines. She said in only 10 of the 39 positive cases has the Health Department been able to trace to a prior confirmed case.

She said the Health Department has been advised that large gatherings are continuing, including some street parties.

Ms. Barnes said the office was also advised that some employees are requiring workers to be in too close contact at the workplace.

She said the lab that was set up at Baylor School to test for cornavirus turned out some 75 tests over the weekend. She said, "It's gradually growing and we're really pleased."

Officials said: When planning your trip to stores for essential items, such as groceries and medications, adhere to the following:

 

  1. Plan out a week of meals and necessities and make only one trip to the store.
  2. Send only 1 person to the store. Go for those who would need an extra person for assistance.
  3. Do not touch your face while shopping and handling products.
  4. If the store offers sanitizing wipes, use them to clean the cart handle.
  5. Minimize your time inside the store.
  6. Maintain 6 feet distance between you and others, especially in the checkout line.
  7. Use credit and debit cards instead of cash.
  8. Shop only for your short term needs and don’t take more than what you need.

 

The age range of positive cases in Hamilton County is 25-87 years, with an average of 58 years. Males represent 64 percent while females 36 percent. All races have been affected.

 

Officials said, "Health Department data also reveal that COVID-19 in our community has a hospitalization rate of about 44 percent. It appears that in many of these cases, the patients initially showed mild symptoms, which then progressed to severe symptoms and hospitalization within a few days of onset."

 

Dr. Paul Hendricks, County Health Officer, speaking to local healthcare providers, said, “If a patient makes you suspicious enough for COVID-19 testing, that patient is considered to have the virus unless proven otherwise. From the moment of that decision, your patient should be given a mask and advised about the same isolation procedures that all COVID-19 patients need to follow. This is to protect their family, other close contacts, and the public as a whole.”

 

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department on Monday announced a total number of 443 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 49 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications due to the coronavirus disease. The third death is of a 69-year-old man. Health officials are investigating to determine if the individual had underlying health conditions. Fourteen others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. 

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County has increased to six cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County continues to have many cases, jumping from to 396 cases, while Knox County has jumped to 52.

 

 


March 30, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 30, 2020

CSO Cancels Additional Performances, Takes Steps to Support Musicians Due To COVID-19 Health Crisis

March 30, 2020

President Trump Extends Guidelines To April 30 To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus


The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all remaining regular series performances for the 2019/20 season due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Affected concerts include Michael Cavanaugh: ... (click for more)

CSO Cancels Additional Performances, Takes Steps to Support Musicians Due To COVID-19 Health Crisis

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Suicides Than Virus

In a week where six Tennesseans died of the coronavirus, it is disheartening indeed to learn more people in our state died of suicide last week. While the actual number of those who took their lives across the state isn’t yet known, the fact that nine in Knoxville died by their own hand within a 48-hour period last week is frightening. What is worst is the prediction the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


