Tennessee Now Has 13 Deaths From Coronavirus; Cases Jump To 1,834 From 1,537; Hamilton County Goes To 39 Cases, Has 2nd Death

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 13, including a new death in Hamilton County.

Cases in the state jumped to 1,834 from 1,537. Officials said 148 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County now has 39 cases, including the second death, who was described only as an older person.

Becky Barnes, county Health Department administrator, said the virus can only be stopped in Hamilton County if citizens strictly follow social distancing guidelines. She said in only 10 of the 39 positive cases has the Health Department been able to trace to a prior confirmed case.

She said the Health Department has been advised that large gatherings are continuing, including some street parties.

Ms. Barnes said the office was also advised that some employees are requiring workers to be in too close contact at the workplace.

She said the lab that was set up at Baylor School to test for cornavirus turned out some 75 tests over the weekend. She said, "It's gradually growing and we're really pleased."

Officials said: When planning your trip to stores for essential items, such as groceries and medications, adhere to the following:

Plan out a week of meals and necessities and make only one trip to the store. Send only 1 person to the store. Go for those who would need an extra person for assistance. Do not touch your face while shopping and handling products. If the store offers sanitizing wipes, use them to clean the cart handle. Minimize your time inside the store. Maintain 6 feet distance between you and others, especially in the checkout line. Use credit and debit cards instead of cash. Shop only for your short term needs and don’t take more than what you need.

The age range of positive cases in Hamilton County is 25-87 years, with an average of 58 years. Males represent 64 percent while females 36 percent. All races have been affected.

Officials said, "Health Department data also reveal that COVID-19 in our community has a hospitalization rate of about 44 percent. It appears that in many of these cases, the patients initially showed mild symptoms, which then progressed to severe symptoms and hospitalization within a few days of onset."

Dr. Paul Hendricks, County Health Officer, speaking to local healthcare providers, said, “If a patient makes you suspicious enough for COVID-19 testing, that patient is considered to have the virus unless proven otherwise. From the moment of that decision, your patient should be given a mask and advised about the same isolation procedures that all COVID-19 patients need to follow. This is to protect their family, other close contacts, and the public as a whole.”

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department on Monday announced a total number of 443 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 49 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications due to the coronavirus disease. The third death is of a 69-year-old man. Health officials are investigating to determine if the individual had underlying health conditions. Fourteen others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County has increased to six cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County continues to have many cases, jumping from to 396 cases, while Knox County has jumped to 52.