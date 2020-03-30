CSO Cancels Additional Performances, Takes Steps to Support Musicians Due To COVID-19 Health Crisis

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all remaining regular series performances for the 2019/20 season due to the COVID-19 health crisis.



Affected concerts include Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel on April 18 and Pictures at an Exhibition on April 30. All educational events to be held in conjunction with Pictures at an Exhibition have also been cancelled. The organization previously cancelled its performances of Lights! Camera! Pops! on March 21, Disney in Concert Tale as Old as Time on March 28, and Dona Nobis Pacem on April 2 after the City of Chattanooga recommended that the Tivoli Theatre suspend all concerts through at least Friday, April 3. The CSO’s performance of Apollo & Jupiter with Chattanooga Ballet on March 15 was also cancelled after Chattanooga State’s decision to suspend all on-campus events until March 31, but efforts are being made to reschedule this performance.



The CSO has taken steps to ensure that musicians will still be paid 50 percent of their lost wages for cancelled performances, including instituting a temporary salary reduction for all other administrative and artistic staff. Refunds for cancelled performances have greatly impacted the organization, and ticketholders are encouraged to donate their ticket back to the CSO or exchange tickets for a performance in the 2020/21 season. Refund requests for cancelled performances will be honored, but requests must be submitted by the first Sunday following the scheduled performance date. Please contact the CSO Box Office at cortenzo@chattanoogasymphony.org to learn more. Refunds can take up to 10 business days to process.



Subscriptions are on sale now for the organization’s 2020/21 season, which begins in September 2020, and patrons are strongly encouraged to subscribe today to support the organization during this unprecedented time. The schedule includes several performances celebrating the works of Beethoven, the First Horizon Pops Series season opener Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, and much more. Subscribers save 10 percent off regular single ticket prices and have early access to purchase tickets to special events, including the CSO’s 2021 opera, La Traviata. To view the full 2020/21 calendar or to purchase your subscription, visit chattanoogasyphony.org.



Updates on any additional programming changes due to COVID-19 will be available at chattanoogasymphony.org and www.facebook.com/ChattSymphony.





