Alabama Coronavirus Deaths Escalate As 6 Die At Opelika Hospital

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 13 reported on Monday by the Alabama Department of Health. Some have died since that report, including some of the total six people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. 

Four of the six people who died at the Opelika hospital were from Chambers County, which is just north of Opelika.

Alabama coronavirus cases went from 830 on Sunday to 949 on Monday.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has seven cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 257 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham), but a death has not been recorded there. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 88 cases and two deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 96 cases and one death.

There was a death from coronavirus in Baldwin County in South Alabama. The Baldwin County Emergency Agency said on Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other."

A 66-year-old man died at Mobile.  Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, said, “We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community. Everyone should take this very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in one of its employees who works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery. Laboratory testing confirmed this diagnosis.

The ADPH said, "The individual had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing. The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation. In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.

"ADPH has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, canceling meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures."  


TBI Report Shows 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths In Tennessee In 2019

Memorial Service To Be Held Later For Dalton Carpet Magnate Jack Bandy, Who Died From Coronavirus

2 Juveniles Identified And Charged For Vandalism Of Soccer Complex


TBI Report Shows 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths In Tennessee In 2019

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths. The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated 38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information on qualifying incidents submitted

Memorial Service To Be Held Later For Dalton Carpet Magnate Jack Bandy, Who Died From Coronavirus

A memorial service will be held later for Burl Jackson "Jack" Bandy, who passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. He was well-known as a local philanthropist. His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council.

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don't take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando,


