Alabama Coronavirus Deaths Escalate As 6 Die At Opelika Hospital

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 13 reported on Monday by the Alabama Department of Health. Some have died since that report, including some of the total six people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Four of the six people who died at the Opelika hospital were from Chambers County, which is just north of Opelika.

Alabama coronavirus cases went from 830 on Sunday to 949 on Monday.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has seven cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 257 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham), but a death has not been recorded there. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 88 cases and two deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 96 cases and one death.

There was a death from coronavirus in Baldwin County in South Alabama. The Baldwin County Emergency Agency said on Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other."

A 66-year-old man died at Mobile. Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, said, “We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community. Everyone should take this very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in one of its employees who works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery. Laboratory testing confirmed this diagnosis.

The ADPH said, "The individual had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing. The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation. In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.

"ADPH has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, canceling meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures."